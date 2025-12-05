Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Stars – 12/5/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (13-12-3) at STARS (18-5-5)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Adam Gaudette
Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf
Pavol Regenda — Barclay Goodrow — Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg
Sam Dickinson — Vincent Iorio
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Nick Leddy, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Zack Ostapchuk
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body)
Status report
Skinner will play after missing 10 games because of a lower-body injury sustained Nov. 13.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – December 4, 2025
- Capitals Roll Past Sharks for Sixth Straight Win
- Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Sharks – 12/3/25
Stars projected lineup
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Mavrik Bourque
Oskar Back — Justin Hryckowian — Nathan Bastian
Sam Steel — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Vladislav Kolyachonok — Ilya Lyubushkin
Kyle Capobianco — Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: None
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body)
Status report:
Harley and Lundkvist took part in the morning skate and each of the defensemen is considered day to day. Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said both could return to the lineup next week.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – December 4, 2025
- Stars Shut Out Devils in 3-0 Victory
- Mikko Rantanen Has Rewired the Dallas Stars