2 Bruins Forwards Exceeding Expectations

Heading into December, the Boston Bruins sit in second place in the Atlantic Division behind only the Tampa Bay Lightning, and it seems more and more likely that the Bruins will be in the playoff conversation down the stretch, something few would have predicted just two months ago.

A big reason for their early-season success is their improvement on offense compared to last season. They are in the top half of the league in goals-for per game with 3.10, a far cry from the 2.71 they put up last year, which ranked near the bottom of the league. Two forwards stand out for outperforming their pre-season expectations: Alex Steeves and Morgan Geekie.

Steeves Shining

Heading into the season, Steeves was a bubble player likely to spend most of the season with the team’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, Providence Bruins. He spent the last four seasons in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, with just 14 NHL games to show for it. Steeves started the season in Providence but showed NHL potential right away, putting up four points in his second game. After notching eight points in nine games, the New Hampshire native got the call to join the big club, which he did on Nov. 8 in Toronto.

Steeves has been spectacular in his first month with the Bruins, scoring six goals and two assists through 13 games. His goals have come in bunches, putting up two against the New York Islanders the night before Thanksgiving and two more against the Detroit Red Wings days later. In his last five games, Steeves has six points and a plus-3 rating, also seeing meaningful time on the penalty kill. He has earned an extended look with the team, as he looks ready and comfortable at the NHL level.

Geekie on Fire

Geekie is also smashing expectations in 2025-26. The Bruins signed the forward to a five-year deal worth $33 million last offseason, and he has been spectacular so far. The 27-year-old leads the Bruins in goals with 21, and he sits just one behind Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead.

The Bruins’ decision to offer Geekie that deal was a bit of a gamble; his 57 points in 2024-25 were by far the highest of his career. So far, the gamble is paying off, as he is on pace to smash that point total in the first season of his new contract. Heading into the season, one area of concern was whether the Bruins would be able to count on players not named David Pastrnak for offense, and Geekie has stepped up in a way few would have predicted heading into the campaign.

Bruins’ Offensive Surprises

Steeves and Geekie have come through big for the Bruins so far this season. Boston does not have a ton of big names in their forward group, so positive offensive contributions from players outside of Pastrnak are an absolute must.

Geekie has emerged as one of the premier goal-scorers in the league over the last calendar year, and he has been even better than he was last season. Steeves has arrived and earned himself a continued stay at the NHL level, contributing meaningfully in his short time in Boston so far. If the Bruins hope to stay competitive in the Eastern Conference, they will need these two to continue to step up.