NHL Morning Recap – December 7, 2025

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the 12 NHL games that were played on Dec. 6, 2025. Which included an Original Six matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens. As well as the Vancouver Canucks take on the Minnesota Wild in the late game.

AVALANCHE 3 at RANGERS 2 – OT

Colorado Avalanche Goal Summary:

P2 7:06 – Parker Kelly (6) from Sam Malinski (13), Martin Necas (22)

P3 15:26 – Nathan MacKinnon (23) from Necas (23), Josh Manson (4)

OT 2:46 – MacKinnon (24) from Cale Makar (25), Necas (24)

New York Rangers Goal Summary:

P3 4:23 – Conor Sheary (1) from Vincent Trocheck (9), J.T. Miller (11)

P3 19:18 – Artemi Panarin (10) from Mika Zibanejad (12), Alexis Lafreniere (9)

BLUE JACKETS 6 at PANTHERS 7 – OT

Blue Jackets Lose Wild Game to Panthers in Overtime

Columbus Blue Jackets Goal Summary:

P1 7:40 – Damon Severson (2) from Ivan Provorov (6), Cole Sillinger (10)

P1 9:47 – Evan Rodrigues (8) from Mackie Samoskevich (10)

P2 5:26 – Dmitri Voronkov (10) from Provorov (7), Zach Werenski (21)

P2 5:57 – Miles Wood (8) from Charlie Coyle (15), Isac Lundestrom (4)

P2 10:24 – Kirill Marchenko (10) from Adam Fantilli (9), Voronkov (10)

P2 18:26 – Sillinger (3) from Denton Mateychuk (6)

P3 2:27 – Lundestrom (1) from Wood (4), Brendan Smith (2)

Florida Panthers Goal Summary:

P2 11:15 – Carter Verhaeghe (6) from Seth Jones (11), Brad Marchand (13)

P2 13:11 – Verhaeghe (7) from Marchand (14), Sam Bennett (8)

P2 16:12 – Jones (4) from Sam Reinhart (11), Bennett (9)

P3 4:21 – Marchand (16) from Bennett (10), Verhaeghe (13)

P3 14:18 – Anton Lundell (7) from Eetu Luostarinen (8)

OT 4:56 – Bennett (7) from Marchand (15), Gustav Forsling (12)

CANADIENS 2 at MAPLE LEAFS 1 – SO

Canadiens Outlast Maple Leafs, Winning 2-1 in Shootout

Montreal Canadiens Goal Summary:

P2 8:25 – Cole Caufield (15) from Juraj Slafkovsky (7), Ivan Demidov (15)

Toronto Maple Leafs Goal Summary:

P3 10:28 – Scott Laughton (3) from Nicolas Roy (8)

Shootout Summary:

MTL: Caufield – Goal

TOR: Matthews – Goal

TOR: Texier – Winner

DEVILS 1 at BRUINS 4

As New Jersey Devils goaltender Jake Allen skates away, Boston Bruins center Casey Mittelstadt celebrates his goal with center Pavel Zacha (Winslow Townson-Imagn Images)

New Jersey Devils Goal Summary:

P1 18:39 – Timo Meier (11) from Nico Hischier (16), Luke Hughes (14)

Boston Bruins Goal Summary:

P1 17:42 – Fraser Minten (4) from Mark Kastelic (5), Tanner Jeannot (9)

P2 1:12 – Morgan Geekie (22) from Elias Lindholm (13)

P3 16:25 – Casey Mittelstadt (6) from Pavel Zacha (14), Viktor Arvidsson (6)

P3 17:46 – Andrew Peeke (1) unassisted

BLUES 2 at SENATORS 1

St. Louis Blues Goal Summary:

P2 17:36 – Jake Neighbours (7) from Brayden Schenn (6), Pius Suter (7)

P3 0:12 – Neighbours (8) from Pavel Buchnevich (9)

Ottawa Senators Goal Summary:

P3 15:39 – Fabian Zetterlund (6) from Stephen Halliday (2), Claude Giroux (13)

MAMMOTH 0 at FLAMES 2

Dustin Wolf Leads Flames to 2-0 Shutout Victory Over the Mammoth

Calgary Flames Goal Summary:

P1 0:16 – Yegor Sharangovich (4) from Nazem Kadri (18), Joel Farabee (7)

P3 17:46 – Connor Zary (4) unassisted – Empty Net

ISLANDERS 2 at LIGHTNING 0

Islanders Blank Lightning to Win 2-0

New York Islanders Goal Summary:

P3 12:46 – Calum Ritchie (3) from Anders Lee (10), Tony DeAngelo (10)

P3 19:58 – Casey Cizikas (3) unassisted – Empty Net

PREDATORS 3 at HURRICANES 6

Jackson Blake’s 3-Point Night Leads Hurricanes to 6-3 Win Over Predators

Nashville Predators Goal Summary:

P3 6:26 – Michael Bunting (7) from Luke Evangelista (15), Erik Haula (12)

P3 8:12 – Jackson Blake (8) from Ehlers (13)

P3 9:09 – Matthew Wood (8) from Filip Forsberg (9), Brady Skjei (7)

P3 11:36 – Forsberg (10) from Nick Blankenburg (8), Spencer Stastney (8)

Carolina Hurricanes Goal Summary:

P1 8:01 – Taylor Hall (6) from Jackson Blake (10), Logan Stankoven (7)

P1 9:55 – Ehlers (6) from Seth Jarvis (8), Gostisbehere (17)

P1 19:44 – William Carrier (2) from Jordan Martinook (7), Jordan Staal (3)

P2 15:46 – Blake (7) from Ehlers (12), K’Andre Miller (10)

P3 4:45 – Sebastian Aho (9) unassisted

BLACKHAWKS 0 at KINGS 6

Kings Annihilate Blackhawks at Home With 6-0 Thumping

Los Angeles Kings Goal Summary:

P1 1:55 – Warren Foegele (5) from Trevor Moore (8)

P2 16:38 – Andrei Kuzmenko (4) from Kevin Fiala (9), Drew Doughty (7)

P2 19:06 – Brandt Clarke (4) from Alex Turcotte (4), Corey Perry (7)

P3 4:46 – Clarke (5) from Adrian Kempe (15), Alex Laferriere (6)

P3 6:18 – Mikey Anderson (2) from Phillip Danault (5), Doughty (8)

P3 9:34 – Turcotte (2) unassisted

JETS 2 at OILERS 6

Edmonton Oilers Brett Kulak with center Connor McDavid and Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins celebrates a goal on Winnipeg Jets goalie Eric Comrie (Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images)

Winnipeg Jets Goal Summary:

P3 4:12 – Gabriel Vilardi (13) from Mark Scheifele (22), Kyle Connor (20)

P3 15:25 – Cole Koepke (2) unassisted

Edmonton Oilers Goal Summary:

P1 3:00 – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (7) from Connor McDavid (27), Zach Hyman (4)

P1 4:37 – Leon Draisaitl (17) from Evan Bouchard (22)

P1 7:24 – Matt Savoie (6) from Mattias Ekholm (12), Vasily Podkolzin (7)

P1 13:31 – Evan Bouchard (5) from Draisaitl (20), McDavid (28)

P2 2:42 – Curtis Lazar (2) from Mattias Janmark (4), Ty Emberson (5)

P3 13:29 – David Tomasek (3) from Trent Frederic (1)

RED WINGS 4 at KRAKEN 3

Detroit Red Wings Goal Summary:

P1 7:06 – Emmitt Finnie (6) from Nate Danielson (4), Axel Sandin Pellikka (6)

P2 5:10 – Andrew Copp (2) from Simon Edvinsson (5), Moritz Seider (18)

P3 17:31 – Patrick Kane (5) from Alex DeBrincat (16)

Seattle Kraken Goal Summary:

P1 16:16 – Brandon Montour (6) from Jordan Eberle (8), Matty Beniers (13)

P2 6:44 – Adam Larsson (2) from Vince Dunn (10), Tye Kartye (3)

P2 12:44 – Chandler Stephenson (5) from Larsson (5), Eeli Tolvanen (9)

P2 19:32 – James van Riemsdyk (6) from J.T. Compher (6), Edvinsson (6)

WILD 2 at CANUCKS 4

Minnesota Wild Goal Summary:

P1 3:11 – Matt Boldy (16) from Mats Zuccarello (10), Yakov Trenin (6)

P3 17:22 – Mats Zuccarello (2) from Kirill Kaprizov (15), Boldy (15)

Vancouver Canucks Goal Summary:

P2 9:29 – Tom Willander (1) from Linus Karlsson (5), Jake DeBrusk (5)

P2 11:46 – Elias Pettersson (1) from Willander (7), Aatu Raty (8)

P2 15:12 – Raty (2) from Evander Kane (10)

P3 5:09 – Raty (3) unassisted