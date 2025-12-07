Kings Annihilate Blackhawks at Home With 6-0 Thumping

For the second time in three nights, the Los Angeles Kings welcomed the Chicago Blackhawks to Crypto.com Arena in hopes that this time would result in a different fate.

Goal scoring has proven difficult for the Kings at home this season, but they were due for one where they blew the gates open. All that pent-up frustration from the inability to find the back of the net over the last few games was let out against the Blackhawks as the Kings ran them out of the building with a dominating 6-0 win.

Game Recap

Capitalizing on a Blackhawks turnover early in the second period, the Kings opened the scoring. Trevor Moore picked up the puck on the halfwall before dishing one cross-ice to Warren Foegele, who unloaded on the five-hole on Blackhawks goaltender Spencer Knight. The only two players who recorded a point on Thursday night against the Blackhawks.

Halfway through the second, Foegele came inches away from his second of the game, being robbed by Knight on a 2-on-0 shorthanded chance with Quinton Byfield.

Late in the second, the Kings were given their second power play of the game. Andrei Kuzmenko made a nifty play in front of the net, putting one off Knight’s shoulder before it trickled in to give the Kings a 2-0 lead. Kuzmenko’s fourth of the season was the Kings’ first power-play goal in five games.

Los Angeles Kings left wing Andrei Kuzmenko, left wing Kevin Fiala, center Anze Kopitar, right wing Adrian Kempe, and defenseman Drew Doughty celebrate after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks (Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images)

The Kings weren’t done yet before the end of 40 minutes. With less than a minute remaining, Brandt Clarke walked in, ripping one past Knight, who was perfectly screened by the one who prides himself on his net front presence, Corey Perry.

For the first time in eight home games, the Kings had scored more than two goals.

Clarke had the touch tonight. Less than five minutes into the third, he picked the tiniest spot short side on Knight to increase the Kings’ lead to four. The Kings’ blue line triple-dipped. Mikey Anderson joined the rush and buried the Kings’ fifth goal off a pass from Philip Danault moments later.

Alex Turcotte, the workhorse himself, gave the Kings a 6-0 lead with one helluva individual effort driving wide toward the net before sneaking one past Knight.

Darcy Kuemper picked up his second shutout of the season, backstopping the Kings to their 6-0 victory with 23 saves.

The Kings head east to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Mammoth on Monday, while the Blackhawks take a trip down the I-5 in hopes of a better outcome against the Anaheim Ducks tomorrow.