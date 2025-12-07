Dustin Wolf Leads Flames to 1-0 Shutout Victory Over the Mammoth

On Saturday evening, on Hockey Night in Canada, the Calgary Flames hosted the Utah Mammoth for the first of three in their three-game season series.

The Mammoth entered play looking to close out a six-game road trip with three straight wins, while the Flames were playing the second of four straight at the Scotiabank Saddledome after beating the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Game Recap

The scoring kicked off almost immediately, with Yegor Sharangovich scoring on the Flames’ first shot of the game, 16 seconds after the opening puck drop. It was his fourth of the season, which came off a rebound right in front of the Mammoth’s net.

Despite the quick start, this was the lone goal of the first 40 minutes of the game, and the Flames, on the back of 20 saves from Dustin Wolf, carried a 1-0 lead into the final frame.

It was a strong defensive game as you could expect from these two teams, with the Mammoth allowing the third-fewest shots per game and the Flames allowing the third-fewest expected goals per game at five-on-five this season, entering play Saturday night.

In the third, the Flames held onto the shutout, with Wolf only needing to make three saves in the final 20 minutes. They iced the game with an empty-netter from Connor Zary on a shot from center ice to close out the 2-0 victory.

The Mammoth will now head back home for a three-game homestand, starting with the Los Angeles Kings on Monday, before heading back out for three more on the road following the homestand. The Flames have two more home games, starting with the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, before heading out for a short California road trip this coming weekend.