Canadiens Outlast Maple Leafs, Winning 2-1 in Shootout

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens face off in the third instalment of the Original Six matchup. The Maple Leafs come into this game with a three game winning streak and will be looking to extend that to four straight. As for the Canadiens, they are looking to gain ground in the standings on their arch-rival. They are now just two points ahead and will be looking to extend that to four. As mentioned, this is the third instalment, both teams have won a game 5-2, and we will see how this goes.

Now on to the game recap.

Game Recap

1st Period:

The first period carried a lot of energy. It seemed that all eyes were on the Maple Leafs to see if they were going to score on their first shot. However, they didn’t and snapped their streak at four games. The Canadiens looked well composed throughout the first period against a Maple Leafs team that looked hungry to get out to an early lead. Both teams had chances, but ultimately the goalies stood tall and kept it scoreless heading into the first intermission.

2nd Period:

The second period had more of the same as the first had. Both teams traded chances and at times controlled play in the offensive zone for extended periods. The game remained tied until the Canadiens were able to break the ice. Unfortunately, it was a bad play that led to the penalty from the Maple Leafs, paired with a missed call for too many men, and it led to a goal on the power play. That goal was the only one scored in the period, as the Canadiens led 1-0 after 40.

3rd Period:

In the third, everyone could tell that the Maple Leafs were trying to tie the game and the Canadiens were trying to keep the lead. Both teams traded chances but the goalies played well. Especially Jakob Dobes, who had a shutout through 50 minutes of the game. However, that all changed when Scott Laughton did his classic slapshot move and beat him over the shoulder to tie the game at 1-1. The game would remain tied as the third period came to an end and the game would head to overtime.

Scott Laughton, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the extra frame, both teams had chances. The Maple Leafs carried the bulk of the puck play and had a two on one and a three on one, but Dobes kept the Canadiens in the game. As for Montreal, they had a few good chances, including one from Cole Caufield, but Dennis Hildeby got the blocker up and kept them in it. Even after all the chances, the game remained tied and headed to a shootout.

In the shootout, the Canadiens outscored the Maple Leafs 2-1 and won the game 2-1.