Red Wings Sweep Season Series in 4-3 Win Over Kraken

On Saturday, Dec. 6, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Detroit Red Wings. This was the two teams’ second meeting of the season. The first was on Nov. 18, where the Red Wings won 4-2. The Red Wings beat the Kraken again, 4-3, sweeping the season series.

Game Recap

Five minutes into the first period, Berkly Catton went to the box for holding Elmer Soderblom. With seconds remaining on the power play, Axel Sandin-Pellikka had the puck at the blue line. He passed it to Nate Danielson in the center of the left faceoff dot. He passed it across ice to Emmitt Finnie in the opposing circle. He took a shot and opened the scoring.

16 minutes in, Matty Beniers stole the puck from the Red Wings in their zone. He passed it to Jordan Eberle in the neutral zone, who began making a break for the net. Brandon Montour was hot on his heels, and Eberle sent a drop pass down to him. His shot went bar down to tie the game.

Five minutes into the second period, Simon Edvinsson took a shot, but Joey Daccord made the initial save. Andrew Copp skated up to the rebound and tried his best to shoot it behind him. It was unclear at first if the puck went into the net, so play continued. At the next stoppage, the play was under review. After reviewing the footage, it was determined that the puck did, in fact, cross the goal line. Detroit was back in the lead.

A minute and a half later, Tye Kartye gained control of the puck in the Kraken’s zone. He dropped it down to Vince Dunn at the blue line. He passed it across ice to his defense partner, Adam Larsson, at the blue line. He immediately let his shot fly through traffic for the Kraken’s second goal.

Six minutes later, Larsson set up another chance at the blue line. This time, his shot was tipped in by Chandler Stephenson to give Seattle their first lead of the night.

This lead was erased with seconds left in the second. Off a failed Kraken play, J.T. Compher picked up the loose puck and sent it into the neutral zone. James van Riemsdyk picked up the rebound. He skated it right up to the goal with no one defending him and scored once again for Detroit. Both teams closed the second period with three goals to their name.

The Detroit Red Wings celebrate after a goal scored by left wing James van Riemsdyk (Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)

Two and a half minutes later and the Kraken had another failed attempt. Alex DeBrincat picked up the loose puck and skated it through the neutral zone. He entered the Red Wings’ scoring zone with numbers and passed to Patrick Kane. He lifted the puck past Daccord to win the game for Detroit.

Next Up

Both teams will be back in action on Monday, Dec. 8. The Kraken will remain at home and host the Minnesota Wild. The Red Wings will travel north and take on the Vancouver Canucks.