Oilers Ride Strong First Period in 6-2 Win Over Jets

The Edmonton Oilers (13-11-5) hosted the Winnipeg Jets (14-13-1) on Saturday night (Dec. 6) in an all-Canadian matchup. This was their first meeting of the season, and the only one in Edmonton. This game saw the Oilers dominate, en route to a decisive 6-2 win. Here’s your game recap.

The Oilers opened the scoring three minutes into the first period. Connor McDavid entered the zone with speed, ripped the puck off the pads of goaltender Eric Comrie, right to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and he buried the rebound. Less than two minutes later, the home team took an early 2-0 lead. Evan Bouchard found Leon Draisaitl with a breakaway stretch pass, and he elevated the puck with the backhand glove-side for his 17th goal of the season.

Then, Edmonton’s hot start continued as they added another 7:23 into the opening frame. Mattias Ekholm’s shot went off Comrie’s shoulder, but Matt Savoie pounced on the rebound in tight for his sixth of the season. Edmonton continued to pour it on with a power-play marker 13:30 in the first period. Draisaitl found Bouchard at the point, and he hammered the one-timer through traffic. The first period concluded with the home team dominating, while holding a 16-5 shot advantage. The Jets replaced Comrie with Thomas Milic to begin the second period.

The Oilers made it 5-0 a few minutes into the middle frame on the first shot Milic saw. Mattias Janmark found Curtis Lazar in the slot, and he ripped a shot for his second of the season. Winnipeg thought they got on the board, but Edmonton successfully challenged for offside. Therefore, the second period concluded with Edmonton leading 5-0, and having a 21-9 shot advantage overall.

Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins watches the puck go past Winnipeg Jets goalie Eric Comrie (Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images)

The Jets finally got on the board early in the third period. Kyle Connor found Mark Scheifele down low, and he fed Gabriel Vilardi back-door for the tap-in goal. But with 6:31 remaining, David Tomasek restored Edmonton’s five-goal lead. Trent Frederic found Tomasek, and his quick release beat Milic. Then, Winnipeg got that goal back with five minutes remaining, as Cole Koepke wrapped the puck around, beating the sprawling netminder. Stuart Skinner stopped 19 of 21 shots in the victory. Meanwhile, Comrie stopped 12 of 16 shots in the loss, while Milic stopped 9 of 11 shots in relief.

The Oilers continue their five-game homestand on Tuesday (Dec. 9) against the Buffalo Sabres. Meanwhile, the Jets return home the same day to begin a four-game homestand against the Dallas Stars. These two teams meet again Dec. 29 in Winnipeg. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.