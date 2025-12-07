Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Stars – 12/7/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (14-7-5) at STARS (19-5-5)

6 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Kevin Hayes — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Tommy Novak — Evgeni Malkin — Anthony Mantha

Rutger McGroarty — Ben Kindel — Ville Koivunen

Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Bokondji Imama

Ryan Shea — Kris Letang

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves — Connor Clifton

Tristan Jarry

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Joona Koppanen, Mathew Dumba

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Status report

Brazeau and Acciari, each a forward, were full participants at practice on Saturday. … Malkin took a maintenance day but is expected to play.

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Mavrik Bourque

Oskar Back — Justin Hryckowian — Nathan Bastian

Sam Steel — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Vladislav Kolyachonok — Ilya Lybushkin

Kyle Capobianco — Alex Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: None

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Status report

Harley and Lundkvist, each a defenseman, and Duchene, a forward, practiced Saturday and are day to day. … Seguin, a forward, and Bichsel, a defenseman, were placed on long-term injured reserve on Saturday.

