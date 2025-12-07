Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Stars – 12/7/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (14-7-5) at STARS (19-5-5)
6 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Kevin Hayes — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Tommy Novak — Evgeni Malkin — Anthony Mantha
Rutger McGroarty — Ben Kindel — Ville Koivunen
Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Bokondji Imama
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Connor Clifton
Tristan Jarry
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Joona Koppanen, Mathew Dumba
Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Status report
Brazeau and Acciari, each a forward, were full participants at practice on Saturday. … Malkin took a maintenance day but is expected to play.
Latest for THW:
- Oilers Acquiring Jarry is More Complicated Than Expected
- Devils Blockbuster, Jarry Complication, Tippett Unavailable & More NHL Rumours
- NHL Rumours: Jarry Deal, Bunting Reunion & Habs/Oilers in on Luukkonen
Stars projected lineup
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Mavrik Bourque
Oskar Back — Justin Hryckowian — Nathan Bastian
Sam Steel — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Vladislav Kolyachonok — Ilya Lybushkin
Kyle Capobianco — Alex Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: None
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body)
Status report
Harley and Lundkvist, each a defenseman, and Duchene, a forward, practiced Saturday and are day to day. … Seguin, a forward, and Bichsel, a defenseman, were placed on long-term injured reserve on Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – December 6, 2025
- 3-Goal 3rd Period Lifts Stars to 4-1 Win Over Sharks
- Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Stars – 12/5/25