NHL Rumours: Jarry Deal, Bunting Reunion & Habs/Oilers in on Luukkonen

In today’s NHL rumour rundown, we start off by looking at a potential growing deal between the Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins surrounding goaltender Tristan Jarry. Next, we look at the potential deal between the Nashville Predators and the Toronto Maple Leafs, which could bring Michael Bunting back to the Leafs. Finally, the Buffalo Sabres may look to move Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen mid-season.

Oilers Acquiring Jarry Happening Soon?

On X, the 2 Mutts Podcast have reported that the Oilers were making a deal for Jarry in the late hours of the night. The report stated, “We are hearing that Tristan Jarry is being traded to the Edmonton Oilers & the Penguins will retain 50% of his salary.”

There have been a few times over the past few seasons that 2 Mutts has reported hockey news. While they haven’t been right every time, there have been cases where they were correct.

None of the top, reputable insiders have commented on this rumour, which has many fans and followers hesitant to trust the report; however, over the past few weeks, the connection has been made many times, and a deal between the two could make sense.

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Penguins have been doing much better than anyone anticipated prior to the season. With the team in the top 10 in the league, they may not be in a big rush to move a goalie. Behind Jarry, Arturs Silovs has been playing very well, and the team has Joel Blomqvist and Sergei Murashov who are both playing well. They could look at the other three and think they are good enough in the crease without Jarry.

Michael Bunting Could Return to Leafs

The Predators are likely going to enter fire-sale mode sooner rather than later. With names like Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, Juuse Saros, and many others in trade conversations, one name that hasn’t been tossed around much is Bunting.

While he has been playing well with the Predators, his best years still came with the Maple Leafs, where he was in an elevated role alongside Auston Matthews, or worst-case, beside John Tavares and Mitch Marner. Bunting was a great fit with the Maple Leafs, and as the club looks to turn around their season, Bunting returning could be a great fit.

The Hockey Writers’ Spencer Lazary wrote a report on a deal that could make sense, so be sure the check that out, too.

David Pagnotta noted a week ago that the Maple Leafs were keeping an eye on the Predators and the moves they could make.

Canadiens and Oilers Linked to Luukkonen

Things haven’t started great for the Sabres, again, but in the crease, they have plenty of options to go with right now. With Alex Lyon, Colton Ellis, and Devin Levi, as well as Luukkonen, the Sabres are in a position where they could move Luukkonen, the one with the most value and highest salary, and still be able to continue as they are.

Pagnotta reported that the Sabres are looking for an impactful player in return, and that the Oilers and Canadiens are interested in bringing the goaltender in.

The Canadiens have seen big setbacks in the goaltending performances from Jakob Dobes and Sam Montembeault. Yesterday’s rumour roundup from Jim Parsons noted that they could call upon Jacob Fowler before making a move.

As for the Oilers, it is no secret they need a goalie, too. They are in conversations with many teams about goalies, and while they could be acquiring Jarry, until the deal is done, they will still be linked to many other goalies.