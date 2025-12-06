NHL Morning Recap – December 6, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the five NHL games that were played on Dec. 5, 2025. Which included the Vegas Golden Knights starting an east coast road trip against the New Jersey Devils. As well as the Washington Capitals and the Anaheim Ducks battling it out in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3 at DEVILS 0

Golden Knights Hand Devils Second Straight Shutout Loss

Vegas Golden Knights Goal Summary:

P1 19:47 – Shea Theodore (4) from Jack Eichel (22), Noah Hanifin (4)

P3 15:36 – Tomas Hertl (12) from Mitch Marner (21), Pavel Dorofeyev (7)

P3 18:36 – Ivan Barbashev (10) from Mark Stone (14), Eichel (23)

SABRES 1 at JETS 4

Buffalo Sabres Goal Summary:

P1 14:44 – Jason Zucker (9) from Josh Norris (3), Rasmus Dahlin (17)

Buffalo Sabres left wing Jason Zucker and Winnipeg Jets defenseman Colin Miller try to control the puck behind the net (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

Winnipeg Jets Goal Summary:

P1 4:24 – Kyle Connor (15) from Gabriel Vilardi (12), Dylan Samberg (4)

P2 2:22 – Tanner Pearson (4) from Cole Koepke (3)

P2 18:42 – Koepke (1) from Morgan Barron (4), Dylan DeMelo (11)

P3 19:26 – Vilardi (12) from Connor (19), Mark Scheifele (21) – Empty Net

SHARKS 1 at STARS 4

3-Goal 3rd Period Lifts Stars to 4-1 Win Over Sharks

San Jose Sharks Goal Summary:

P2 8:23 – Collin Graf (4) from Ty Dellandrea (7), Nick Leddy (3)

Dallas Stars Goal Summary:

P1 14:20 – Jason Robertson (18) from Wyatt Johnston (16), Mikko Rantanen (24)

P3 10:56 – Sam Steel (4) from Alexander Petrovic (7), Rantanen (25)

P3 16:39 – Rantanen (13) from Johnston (17), Vladislav Kolyachonok (2)

P3 17:41 – Miro Heiskanen (5) from Roope Hintz (16) – Empty Net

MAMMOTH 4 at CANUCKS 1

Mammoth Limit Canucks’ Offence With a 4-1 Victory

Utah Mammoth Goal Summary:

P1 16:00 – Mikhail Sergachev (4) from Clayton Keller (17), Dylan Guenther (12)

P2 14:05 – Nick Schmaltz (11) from Sergachev (15), JJ Peterka (10)

P3 17:52 – Kevin Stenlund (2) from Kailer Yamamoto (4), Jack McBain (6)

P3 19:24 – John Marino (2) from Kevin Stenlund (4) – Empty Net

Vancouver Canucks Goal Summary:

P3 4:17 – Arshdeep Bains (1) from Aatu Raty (7), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (1)

CAPITALS 3 at DUCKS 4 – SO

Washington Capitals Goal Summary:

P1 9:29 – Tom Wilson (17) from Justin Sourdif (4), Trevor van Riemsdyk (4)

P2 6:06 – Ethen Frank (4) unassisted

P2 7:38 – Aliaksei Protas (9) from Matt Roy (9), Dylan Strome (17)

Anaheim Ducks Goal Summary:

P1 18:16 – Cutter Gauthier (16) from Beckett Sennecke (14), Jackson LaCombe (12)

P2 6:19 – Ross Johnston (2) from Radko Gudas (4), Olen Zellweger (6)

P2 17:59 – Sennecke (8) from Johnston (5)

Shootout Summary:

ANA: Troy Terry – Goal

WSH: Anthony Beauvillier – Goal

ANA: Mason McTavish – Winner