Lightning Extension Candidates After Ryan McDonagh’s Deal

The Tampa Bay Lightning pulled the trigger this week on locking down defenseman Ryan McDonagh for another three seasons. Instead of waiting for the end of the season, they figured it out way ahead of schedule.

“It was just how do you structure it,” Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said, via Tampa Bay Times’ Eduardo Encina. “Knowing he was looking for a three-year deal, I had a certain number in mind for that. We were able to agree on the terms. We got it done.”

With a major name out of the way, the team can pivot their attention to other pending free agents. Some have boosted their stock recently, while others could now be candidates to part ways with. Let’s take a look at some key extension candidates who could follow.

Darren Raddysh, Defenseman

Not every player being discussed will play this position, but there will be a trend. Darren Raddysh is in the middle of a breakout season on offense. He has 18 points in 21 games, an increase from 0.5 points per game to 0.86 points per game.

His recent efforts earned him a player of the week honor from the NHL Players’ Association. Eight points in a week will certainly catch attention.

Darren Raddysh is among the Tampa Bay Lightning’s extension candidates (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

A breakout year is great for him, and the timing couldn’t be better. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. That $975,000 cap hit can, and will, go up. With the added depth he’s brought this season, he’s an easy extension candidate.

JJ Moser, Defenseman

So, for a bit, we’re going to enter a different area of free-agent territory: restricted free agents. JJ Moser has an expiring contract, but he can’t hit the open market just yet. The Lightning still maintain his rights and are the only team that can offer a standard contract.

That being said, that pesky offer sheet is out there. If another team offer sheets Moser, then the Lightning either have to match it or let him leave and settle for draft-pick compensation.

When Moser has been healthy, he’s been capable of making an impact. The Lightning would be wise to figure out an extension for him before any potential offseason headaches have a chance to come about. His current cap hit is $3.375 million. He’s going to want a raise, and likely something long-term. However, that’s for those parties to figure out.

Charle-Edouard D’Astous, Defenseman

This made for a nice surprise this season. Charle-Edouard D’Astous has shown he can be an option on defense while also providing some scoring help. He has eight points in 20 games so far this season. While the 27-year-old rookie has made for a nice addition, he’s on a one-year deal. At his age, he’s eligible to hit the open market.

Currently, he makes $775,000. The Lightning could likely re-sign him at a low cap hit for two seasons. Let’s say $1.5 million per season gets it done. By the end of the season, if he’s able to keep this up, that would be a reasonable contract expectation.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Forward

We did it. We made it to the non-defenseman on this list. There was a lot of promise with Oliver Bjorkstrand‘s addition. He had been good for 40 to 50 points per season ahead of his acquisition and had been productive last season before going down with a season-ending injury.

During the preseason, Bjorkstrand looked like he was getting back on track. However, that hasn’t really shown up during the regular season. Ever since he started the season with a point in his first three games, he’s had six in his last 24. He was brought in to give the Lightning 20 goals per season, and he’s on pace for six.

Bjorkstrand’s $5.4 million cap hit is scratching the surface of why this hasn’t been working out. In exchange for two first-round picks (2026 and 2027), a 2025 second-round pick and Mikey Eyssimont, they didn’t have him for the playoffs. The Yanni Gourde reunion got started only a little sooner than if they had signed him in free agency. Not great, Bob.

A strong finish could lead to a justification for keeping him around. Even then, maybe not. The salary cap is going up. Parting ways with Bjorkstrand would allow for more flexibility. Keep in mind, there are aforementioned players on this list who are due for raises. Any extra space also allows for a bigger addition this summer.

Look, there is a lot of season left to be played out. It’s early December. We have regular-season hockey for another five and a half months. All of this speculation could be irrelevant by the time July, at the latest, rolls around, and these decisions have to be made. But since one extension has been hammered down, the conversation is now a go.