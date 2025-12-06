Maple Leafs’ Stecher Giving Everything Team Needs on Defense

To say that the Toronto Maple Leafs struggled to put forth a consistent defensive effort to start the season is an understatement. From miscues, poor positioning, weak breakouts and numerous rush chances against, those were the big reasons why they are low in the standings.

On top of that, injuries to Chris Tanev and Brandon Carlo don’t help either. They needed to find an answer on the backend and fast. At this time, a trade this early is always difficult to make. They were extremely fortunate to not only find an answer for the short term, but possibly for the long term as well.

The Maple Leafs claimed Troy Stecher off waivers from the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 15 and ever since he was inserted into the lineup, he has been a breath of fresh air for the team. He has been providing the kind of stability, energy and effectiveness the team needs on the blueline. Not only that, he’s doing everything he can to ensure that he won’t be taken out of the lineup once everyone is healthy.

Excelling in Every Aspect

Stecher is only eight games into his stint with the Maple Leafs and he’s had an impressive showing. He didn’t have any points with the Oilers in six games this season, even throwing some shade to his former team. It was an adjustment period, but it was a quick one as the offense is starting to come, as he already has a goal and three assists. It’s good to see him chipping in and even though he can’t get a point every game, he continues to stand out.

Troy Stecher, Toronto Maple Leafs (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

Diving deeper with his underlying numbers at five-on-five, Stecher is already among the team leader in a number of key offensive categories with a minimum of 100 minutes. He has the best goals for percentage (71.43%), scoring chances for percentage (55.75%) and high danger chances for percentage (70.45%) while also having the second-best expected goals for percentage (57.15%). It’s a small sample, but that kind of offensive impact is impressive.

Stecher started off playing most of his minutes with Dakota Mermis and got results. Lately, he is getting more ice time and was promoted to play alongside Jake McCabe on the second pair and hasn’t looked out of place with the added responsibilities. While the pairing has seen a number of shot attempts against, when they get going the other way, they have a GF% of 85.71% and a HDCF% of 68%.

While he’s getting results offensively, it’s his demeanour within his own end and in transition that continues to be a standout in his game. The Maple Leafs have struggled on breaking out quickly as turnovers and bad passing attempts have hurt them in the goals against department. However, Stecher has provided a great amount of consistency, being effective in getting out of danger with the puck swiftly out of the defensive zone. He’s quick on puck retrievals to regain possession and even when defending he’s active while also being aggressive in any battle on the ice.

Related: Stecher’s Waiver Claim Draws Attention From Oilers & Maple Leafs Fan Bases

Even though he’s smaller in size at 5-foot-10, 184 pounds, he shows no quit to his game and it has shown every time that he’s on the ice. He mitigates the damage in his own end, something the other defenders have struggled to accomplish.

You could say that he has been the Maple Leafs best defenseman since he joined, which is saying a lot.

Playing to be a Regular

Now with his seventh team, Stecher has been constantly trying to prove himself. Eight games into his stint as a Maple Leaf, things are going extremely well. He knows that everything is on the line, that he needed to have a strong impact for his new team and is delivering.

Troy Stecher, Toronto Maple Leafs (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

Stecher has quickly become an important piece for this team with a number of key defenders out in Tanev and Carlo. He’s getting the results with McCabe as his partner and while that will last for the time being, when everyone is healthy, things could change. This is essentially an audition for when Tanev and Carlo return, as Stecher is looking to not just be a temporary fix but a permanent solution.

It’s possible that he could get bumped down, but as a right-shot, Stecher could very well provide the balance they need on the blueline. He’s a player that can thrive in any role that he’s in. The intensity he brings and composure he has with the puck within his own end is also resonating with the team. He would still be a perfect fit as McCabe’s partner and Tanev and Carlo could have other roles. Could Tanev be with Morgan Rielly as a defensive specialist and Carlo on the third pairing with Oliver Ekman- Larsson for balance?

Related: NHL Analyst Proposes Questionable Trade Between Maple Leafs & Oilers

While it’s too early to think of this, it could be a mistake to take Stecher out of the lineup, given the impact and results he has made with his new team. Many were thinking of making a major move to fix the defense, but a small addition with him has quickly paid dividends for the Maple Leafs as he could be a key player going forward.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick.