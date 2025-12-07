Devils Blockbuster, Jarry Complication, Tippett Unavailable & More NHL Rumours

In today’s NHL rumour rundown, we start with the New Jersey Devils and how they are gearing up for a blockbuster trade. Next, we look at the Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins, looking at the latest updates on Tristan Jarry. Finally, we finish off with Owen Tippett and the Philadelphia Flyers, and how he is reportedly unavailable.

Devils Gearing Up for Blockbuster – Hughes, Stamkos, O’Reilly

The Devils started the season as one of the hottest teams out there, but in the absence of Jack Hughes, the team has been struggling to find wins. They have also missed some of their depth players throughout the season, but nobody as important as their top center.

With a 3-7-0 record in their last 10 games, general manager Tom Fitzgerald has been very active on the phone talking trades.

The two teams everyone is honing in on for a Devils trade partner is the Vancouver Canucks and Nashville Predators.

Tom Fitzgerald, general manager of the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On Quinn Hughes, Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday Headlines that there has been a conversation between the Devils and Canucks about the superstar defenseman, but he insists that there is nothing imminent.

Seeing Hughes end up with his two brothers in New Jersey feels inevitable at this point, but there would be a ton of work to do to get a deal like that done.

Outside of uniting the Hughes trio, the Devils have also been in contact with Barry Trotz and the Predators, with Steven Stamkos and Ryan O’Reilly at the top of the list. Stamkos has trade protection, and O’Reilly was given a verbal promise of trade protection, so both players would need to approve a deal. The Devils have a ton of young assets they can use in a deal, and not only that, but many are expendable. They have a lot of very talented young defensemen and only so many spots for them in the roster.

Jarry Deal Complicated, Oilers Remain Interested

Yesterday’s column mentioned the potential deal between the Oilers and the Penguins. While the trade didn’t happen as it was rumoured to be, the Oilers remain interested in Jarry, but Friedman reports that getting a deal done is very complicated.

One factor, and arguably the biggest, is that the Penguins are unwilling to retain on a deal for Jarry. The Oilers are right up against the cap limit, and Jarry makes $5.3 million for this season and the next two.

Another factor, which the Penguins are more than happy to see, is their team’s success. Through 26 games, they sit fifth in the entire league in points percentage. They have been a great team, and nobody expected it. There are certainly flaws, and regression is expected, but as long as the Penguins are playing this well, there is no reason to sell off assets.

Friedman concluded his speech on Jarry by stating, “I don’t know, and I am not sure it is possible”.

Flyers’ Tippett Unavailable For Trade

The Canucks have made a number of players available, which includes their leading goal-scorer, Kiefer Sherwood. Former Canucks coach and current Flyers coach, Rick Tocchet, knows the player and assumes that he would be a great addition to the team.

Friedman reported that there were talks between the two teams regarding Sherwood, but the Canucks were met with a hard no when asking for Tippett to come the other way in the deal.

“I think the Flyers are trying to do everything they can to calm the noise around him. I think it’s bothered him a little bit. I think he’s definitely heard it. I think the Flyers are trying to say, ‘Look, this is not our doing’… Sometimes names are out there because teams are looking to move guys, but this is not the case with Tippett. This is not created by them.”

While the Flyers may still look to add, and may even still target Sherwood, but it is becoming clear that Tippett will not be a part of those conversations.