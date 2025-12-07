2 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 Shootout Loss to the Canadiens

The Toronto Maple Leafs were back in action against the Montreal Canadiens in their first game back at home after a six-game road trip. This is the third matchup between the two teams, and the season series is tied at one game apiece, with both games ending with a score of 5-2

Last night’s game was a hard-fought, tight-checking, defensive affair. The Canadiens led 1-0 until the Maple Leafs scored to tie it with less than 10 minutes to go in the third. Both goalies were exceptional and kept their teams in it. It was more of a playoff atmosphere, but it was a fun game to watch. Unfortunately, the Maple Leafs’ three-game winning streak was snapped, but they did manage to register a point by sending it to overtime.

Hildebeast Was Lights Out

It is not every day that a team throws their third-string goalie into a Saturday night, Hockey Night in Canada, Original Six matchup. But for the Maple Leafs, they didn’t have any other options. They had to play Dennis Hildeby because both Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll are on the IR. And he didn’t disappoint at all. This was his chance to show the organization that he has what it takes to take the next step, and last night, in one of the most important games of the season, he played extremely well.

Dennis Hildeby, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

In total, he faced 34 shots and stopped 33 of them. He ended the night with a .971 save percentage. Unfortunately, in the shootout, he was beaten twice, which led to them losing. But it was largely due to him that the Maple Leafs were able to stay in the game through 50 minutes and only be down by a goal. Hopefully, he can carry forward that performance into another big game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.

Laughton Scores in Three Straight Games

Over the last handful of games, there have been a few players who have made their mark on the game at the right moment, which has led them to extend their lead or even take the lead. Well, last night, Scott Laughton made his mark for the third straight game, but this time it was to tie the game. And the way he scored, with a huge slapshot over the shoulder of Jakub Dobes from 15-20 feet out, shows just how confident he is in how he is playing lately.

That game-tying goal was vintage Laughton and got the Maple Leafs right back in the game. When they acquired him from the Philadelphia Flyers, everyone in the fan base expected this version of him, not the one we saw at the end of last season. Now that he has overcome injuries and is finally healthy, he is showing just how effective he can be on the lineup. Plus, since he has gotten his game together offensively, he seems to be playing better on the defensive side of the puck as well and gaining more trust from Craig Berube on a nightly basis.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs picked up a point against the Canadiens last night and now move into a tie with the Ottawa Senators for fourth in the Atlantic Division. They will have a quick turnaround as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at home on Monday night. That game will be a Prime Monday Night Hockey broadcast. But more importantly, a win on Monday night can help them continue to climb up the standings. They are now just four points behind the Lightning for first in the division.