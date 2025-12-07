Keller & Fleet Rookies Lead the Way in 4-1 Win Over Frost

The Boston Fleet and Minnesota Frost went to battle on Sunday afternoon (Dec. 7) at Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. This was a game between two of the top teams in the league so far this season.

The Fleet began this one a perfect 3-0-0-0 and in first in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL).

The Frost started this game 2-1-0-0 and tied with the Montreal Victoire for second in the league.

The Fleet won 4-1. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

Boston got the game started late in the first period when Shay Maloney powered past the defense and went upstairs on Maddie Rooney. Then, just over a minute later, Megan Keller wired one through a screen to extend her team’s lead. The Fleet would take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission, with the shots at 17-11 for them.

In the second, the Frost cut into the deficit early as Klára Hymlárova hammered home a nice centering pass. That goal was quickly erased as Minnesota took a penalty and Abby Newhook stuffed one home on the ensuing power play. The Fleet held their own for the remainder of the period and took a 3-1 lead into the final frame. The shots were also in the home team’s favour at 25-22.

Megan Keller, Boston Fleet (Photo by Sarah Boeke/PWHL)

The third period began with an early Fleet power play that resulted in another goal. Theresa Schafzahl shovelled a rebound past Rooney for her first of the season. That goal early on would wrap things up in this one. Boston won the game 4-1, while also leading in shots at 35-27.

Boston defenders Keller and Haley Winn led the way as Keller had a goal and an assist while Winn added a couple helpers. Goaltender Aerin Frankel was sharp as always, making 26 saves.

Both teams will play their next game against each other as they will meet on a Friday night (Dec. 19) at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. MDT.