Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Flyers – 12/7/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (20-2-6) at FLYERS (15-8-3)
1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, ALT, SN, TVAS
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Valeri Nichushkin — Brock Nelson — Gabriel Landeskog
Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Ross Colton — Zakhar Bardakov — Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Trent Miner
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Scott Wedgewood (back), Gavin Brindley (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
Miner could start after Blackwood made 24 saves in the Avalanche’s 3-2 overtime win at the New York Rangers on Saturday.
Flyers projected lineup
Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny
Nikita Grebenkin — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Nick Seeler — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula — Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Carl Grundstrom, Ty Murchison
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Tyson Foerster (upper body), Cam York (upper body)
Status report:
York did not practice Saturday, but Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said the defenseman is a “slight option” to play. … Ristolainen practiced Saturday in a noncontact jersey; Tocchet said the defenseman is getting closer to making his season debut. … Murchison was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League; if the defenseman plays it would be his first NHL game.
