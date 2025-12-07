Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Flyers – 12/7/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (20-2-6) at FLYERS (15-8-3)

1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, ALT, SN, TVAS

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Valeri Nichushkin — Brock Nelson — Gabriel Landeskog

Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Ross Colton — Zakhar Bardakov — Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Trent Miner

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Scott Wedgewood (back), Gavin Brindley (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Miner could start after Blackwood made 24 saves in the Avalanche’s 3-2 overtime win at the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett

Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny

Nikita Grebenkin — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Nick Seeler — Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula — Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Carl Grundstrom, Ty Murchison

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Tyson Foerster (upper body), Cam York (upper body)

Status report:

York did not practice Saturday, but Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said the defenseman is a “slight option” to play. … Ristolainen practiced Saturday in a noncontact jersey; Tocchet said the defenseman is getting closer to making his season debut. … Murchison was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League; if the defenseman plays it would be his first NHL game.

