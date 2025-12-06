Projected Lineups for Predators vs Hurricanes – 12/06/25

The Nashville Predators take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (10-13-4) at HURRICANES (16-8-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault

Reid Schaefer — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood

Michael Bunting — Michael McCarron — Tyson Jost

Nicolas Hague — Roman Josi

Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby

Nick Blankenburg — Michael McCarron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body), Nick Perbix (upper body)

Status report

Wiesblatt, a forward, will miss 8-10 weeks for the Predators after sustaining an injury during a 2-1 overtime win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday. … Perbix, a defenseman participated in Nashville’s morning skate; he has not played since Nov. 29.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall – Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson

K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin — Joel Nystrom

Brandon Bussi

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Frederik Andersen

Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Slavin, who has not played since Oct. 11, practiced in a regular jersey Friday, and the defenseman said he could return “soon.”

