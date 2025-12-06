Projected Lineups for Predators vs Hurricanes – 12/06/25

The Nashville Predators take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (10-13-4) at HURRICANES (16-8-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault
Reid Schaefer — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting — Michael McCarron — Tyson Jost
Nicolas Hague — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby
Nick Blankenburg — Michael McCarron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body), Nick Perbix (upper body)
Status report
Wiesblatt, a forward, will miss 8-10 weeks for the Predators after sustaining an injury during a 2-1 overtime win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday. … Perbix, a defenseman participated in Nashville’s morning skate; he has not played since Nov. 29.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall – Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson
K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin — Joel Nystrom
Brandon Bussi
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Frederik Andersen
Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Slavin, who has not played since Oct. 11, practiced in a regular jersey Friday, and the defenseman said he could return “soon.”
