Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Kings – 12/06/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (12-9-6) at KINGS (12-8-7)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, CHSN, KCAL
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Oliver Moore — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi
Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Ryan Donato
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Sam Rinzel
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Landon Slaggert
Injured: Nick Foligno (left hand)
Status report
The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate. … Teravainen is questionable to play after he was hit in the face by a puck in the third period of a 2-1 win against the Kings on Thursday.
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Joel Armia
Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Andrei Kuzmenko — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry
Brandt Clarke — Drew Doughty
Mikey Anderson — Joel Edmundson
Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jeff Malott, Samuel Helenius, Jacob Moverare
Injured: None
Status report
Los Angeles will carry over the line changes it made in the third period Thursday.
