Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Kings – 12/06/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (12-9-6) at KINGS (12-8-7)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, CHSN, KCAL

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky

Oliver Moore — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi

Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach — Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Sam Rinzel

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Landon Slaggert

Injured: Nick Foligno (left hand)

Status report

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate. … Teravainen is questionable to play after he was hit in the face by a puck in the third period of a 2-1 win against the Kings on Thursday.

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Joel Armia

Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Andrei Kuzmenko — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Brandt Clarke — Drew Doughty

Mikey Anderson — Joel Edmundson

Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Samuel Helenius, Jacob Moverare

Injured: None

Status report

Los Angeles will carry over the line changes it made in the third period Thursday.

