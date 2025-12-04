Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Kings – 12/4/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Los Angeles Kings tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (11-9-6) at KINGS (12-7-7)

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky

Tyler Bertuzzi — Frank Nazar — Oliver Moore

Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach — Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Sam Rinzel

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Landon Slaggert

Injured: Nick Foligno (left hand)

Status report

Rinzel will remain in the lineup after playing one shift in the third period of a 4-3 shootout loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Kings projected lineup

Trevor Moore — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Joel Armia

Alex Laferriere — Phillip Danault — Andrei Kuzmenko

Warren Foegele — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson — Joel Edmundson

Brandt Clarke — Drew Doughty

Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Samuel Helenius, Jacob Moverare

Injured: None

Status report

Doughty will play for the first time since Nov. 15 when he sustained a lower-body injury after being struck in the foot by a shot against the Ottawa Senators. … Foegele is expected to return to the lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

