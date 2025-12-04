Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Kings – 12/4/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Los Angeles Kings tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (11-9-6) at KINGS (12-7-7)
10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Tyler Bertuzzi — Frank Nazar — Oliver Moore
Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Ryan Donato
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Sam Rinzel
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Landon Slaggert
Injured: Nick Foligno (left hand)
Status report
Rinzel will remain in the lineup after playing one shift in the third period of a 4-3 shootout loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
Kings projected lineup
Trevor Moore — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Joel Armia
Alex Laferriere — Phillip Danault — Andrei Kuzmenko
Warren Foegele — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson — Joel Edmundson
Brandt Clarke — Drew Doughty
Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jeff Malott, Samuel Helenius, Jacob Moverare
Injured: None
Status report
Doughty will play for the first time since Nov. 15 when he sustained a lower-body injury after being struck in the foot by a shot against the Ottawa Senators. … Foegele is expected to return to the lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury.
