Projected Lineups for Wild vs Flames – 12/4/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Calgary Flames tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (15-7-5) at FLAMES (9-15-4)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNNOX, FDSNWI

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin — Nico Sturm — Vladimir Tarasenko

Liam Ohgren — Ben Jones — Tyler Pitlick

Jacob Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Zeev Buium — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Hunter Haight

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Danila Yurov (undisclosed)

Status report

The Wild are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from a 1-0 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. … Yurov practiced on Thursday, but the forward will miss his second straight game and is day to day. “He looks like he’s imminent, but not for today,” Wild coach John Hynes said. … Lomberg will return after being a healthy scratch the past two games.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — John Beecher — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley — Jake Bean

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Dryden Hunt

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Samuel Honzek (upper body)

Status report

Bean will also return after he was scratched in a 5-1 loss at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

