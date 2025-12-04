Projected Lineups for Wild vs Flames – 12/4/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Calgary Flames tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (15-7-5) at FLAMES (9-15-4)
9 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNNOX, FDSNWI
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Yakov Trenin — Nico Sturm — Vladimir Tarasenko
Liam Ohgren — Ben Jones — Tyler Pitlick
Jacob Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Zeev Buium — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Hunter Haight
Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Danila Yurov (undisclosed)
Status report
The Wild are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from a 1-0 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. … Yurov practiced on Thursday, but the forward will miss his second straight game and is day to day. “He looks like he’s imminent, but not for today,” Wild coach John Hynes said. … Lomberg will return after being a healthy scratch the past two games.
Latest for THW:
- How One Season Changed Patrick Maroon’s Career
- 3 Takeaways From the Wild’s Shutout Win Over the Oilers
- NHL Morning Recap – December 3, 2025
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — John Beecher — Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Jake Bean
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Dryden Hunt
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Samuel Honzek (upper body)
Status report
Bean will also return after he was scratched in a 5-1 loss at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.
Latest for THW:
- Flames News & Rumours: Cooley, Coleman, Conroy & More
- Reports Suggest Maple Leafs Among Teams Interested in Blake Coleman
- Predators Use Dominant 3-Goal Second Period to Win 5-1 vs. Flames