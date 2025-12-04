Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Oilers – 12/4/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Edmonton Oilers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (11-7-6) at OILERS (11-11-5)
9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, KONG, KHN/Prime
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jani Nyman — Shane Wright — Kaapo Kakko
Berkly Catton — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen
Tye Kartye — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Jamie Oleksiak — Ryker Evans
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Josh Mahura
Injured: Mason Marchment (undisclosed), Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body)
Status report
Each team had an optional morning skate. … Marchment did not make the trip to Edmonton and will miss his second straight game. Nyman will enter the lineup in his spot after being a healthy scratch for the past two games. … Montour had been listed as day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, but will play
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Matthew Savoie
Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Andrew Mangiapane
Trent Frederic — Curtis Lazar — Connor Clattenburg
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: David Tomasek
Injured: Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), Jake Walman (lower body)
Status report
Nugent-Hopkins moves up from the third line to the top line, where he and Hyman will start a game on the top line for the first time this season. Savoie will move down to the second line, while Henrique slides over from left wing on the third line. … Walman is expected to miss at least another week.
