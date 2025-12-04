Tyler Bertuzzi’s Unique Skillset Driving Blackhawks’ Success

Since Tyler Bertuzzi joined the Chicago Blackhawks before the 2024-25 season, he’s been an intriguing player to watch. Flashes of skill and dogged determination have been intertwined with stretches of invisibility and offensive lapses. Fellow writer Gail Kauchuk summed it up well, writing, “The consistency just wasn’t there.”

That’s been a storyline throughout his career.

This season, however, looks quite different. His 14 goals and 23 points are second on the team only to Connor Bedard. Aside from the offensive production, Bertuzzi has displayed a competitiveness night in and night out that the Blackhawks didn’t see last season.

One skill in particular has shone throughout Bertuzzi’s impressive start: his unique ability to handle his stick and play with one hand.

A subtle, crafty talent that both generates offense and disrupts plays, Bertuzzi’s commitment to this small detail proves he’s playing on a different level.

One Hand Makes a Difference for Bertuzzi

Darren Pang, the color analyst for Chicago Sports Network, emphatically emphasized Bertuzzi’s ability to impact games with one hand on his stick when the Blackhawks bested the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 20.

Tyler Bertuzzi celebrates his third goal of the period against the Vancouver Canucks. (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

After a seemingly harmless dump, Bertuzzi pursued a puck into the offensive zone while in a foot race with defenseman Jamie Oleksiak. Both had drawn even after the puck bounced off the boards. Almost every other player on the ice watched, with sticks in the air, as Bertuzzi quickly swung his stick with his right hand to redirect the puck directly across the crease onto Teuvo Teravainen’s stick.

An easy tap-in goal after a not-so-easy assist gave the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead.

Anyone who knows hockey knows that play may look simple, but it wasn’t easy. And it epitomizes the compete-level Bertuzzi has tapped into this season, a competitiveness that makes him an invaluable asset to the team’s success.

He not only can handle his stick well with one hand, but he’s also uniquely effective at lowering his top hand to redirect pucks around the net, another simple, subtle adjustment that makes him dangerous. His second goal on the way to a hat trick against the Vancouver Canucks earlier this season epitomized this.

You can watch Bertuzzi in the clip above lower his right hand before Bedard makes the pass, effectively creating a target for Bedard while reinforcing his stick to serve as the deflection point. This savvy move allows Bedard to wire the puck through traffic with much more gusto because he knows Bertuzzi can handle it.

So many times have we seen this move from Bertuzzi that announcer Rick Ball coined him the “human backboard.”

This attention to detail, these adjustments, and the focus from Bertuzzi allow him to transform seemingly dead plays into opportunities and even the strong opportunities into surefire goals.

Why Bertuzzi’s Stick Skills Matter

Bertuzzi’s adroit stick handling also serves defensive purposes, another indicator that he’s risen to new heights this season.

Pang noted on Daily Faceoff that he wasn’t too familiar with Bertuzzi before he joined the Blackhawks. In the time since, he’s learned that Bertuzzi’s attention to detail, particularly with his stick, disrupts and creates chances alike.

Now I’m watching the little things that he does…how he gets his body along the boards, and he leads with his stick, and then he somehow separates the man from the puck with a long stick [or] one hand on his stick. No one makes a play with one hand on his stick, or his knees, better than Tyler Bertuzzi. The guy is very, very unique.

If anyone is qualified to make a statement like that, it’s Pang. He’s watched a lot of hockey and covered many of the best, and he sees the Blackhawks practice and skate from an up-close and personal perspective (often from between the benches). Bertuzzi’s ability to make these plays at both ends of the rink benefits the Blackhawks by generating offense, shoring up the defensive zone, and creating space for his teammates.

A Healthy, Focused Bertuzzi

Of course, Bertuzzi’s success doesn’t stem solely from his ability to handle his stick. Rather, refining and executing this skill epitomizes his work ethic, a work ethic that’s driving the Blackhawks’ improvement.

Interestingly, Pang also noted in the same interview quoted above that he believes Bertuzzi wasn’t fully healthy last season, explaining, “I think he was coming off a small back surgery. This year I can see the Tyler Bertuzzi he is.”

This would explain the inconsistency last season. Now that he’s recovered his health, his success shouldn’t be surprising, and watching him execute plays like those clipped above has become increasingly normal.

Bertuzzi’s emergence for the Blackhawks can’t be understated. Alongside players like Bedard and Frank Nazar, he adds another dimension that makes the team deeper and more competitive.