Capitals Prospects Report: Lakovic, Protas, Hutson, World Juniors & More

The Washington Capitals have a deep pool of highly talented prospects eager to take their spots in the NHL lineup. Players like 2025 first-round pick Lynden Lakovic, Hershey Bears star Ilya Protas, and collegiate player Cole Hutson (among others) have been having stellar seasons with their respective teams. Let’s check in on a handful of the best and brightest prospects.

Lynden Lakovic

Lakovic is in his third season with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League (WHL), and serves as their captain. He has recorded 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 22 games — an incredible statistic. He is known for his speed and his powerful and accurate shot. His skating appears to have improved lately, and he is on pace for 84 points before the season’s end.

Ilya Protas and Andrew Cristall

The Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) boast a handful of extremely talented Capitals prospects, with Protas and Cristall being the frontrunners. Protas, the younger brother of the Capitals’ Aliaksei Protas, has been a point-per-game player in his first season in Hershey. He has 19 points in as many games and reached 10 goals. He is projected to finish the season with 72 points. At 6-foot-6, he makes a big impact with his size alone, but has an uncanny ability to pass and score successfully more often than not.

Andrew Cristall, Washington Capitals (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Cristall is also making his AHL debut this season after being edged out of the Capitals’ lineup during training camp. The forward has 14 points in 19 games and scored his first AHL goal early in the season on a power play. He is on pace for 53 points this season.

Cole Hutson

Hutson stands out as a highly talented defenseman and has made waves in the college hockey scene during his sophomore season at Boston University. He is the younger brother of the Montreal Canadiens’ Lane Hutson, but do not let that overshadow his performance. He has 18 points in 15 games — a standout statistic for a blueliner. With the Capitals’ back end touting goals and points in most games, he will fit right in when the time comes.

Hutson is fast, slick, and a skilled passer, and was named November’s Hockey East Defender of the Month. He ranks third among all NCAA players, not just defenders, in shots on goal (67), ice time (26:28 per game), and game-winners (three).

Jackson Crowder

Crowder is another 2025 draft pick — a forward who plays with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League (USHL). Similar to Protas, he is a point-per-game guy, with 14 points in 14 games so far. He has taken big strides in his game, as he posted just 24 points in his USHL rookie season. Crowder is unafraid to check, hit, and battle for the puck, and it works out well for him nearly every time.

Several Prospects Named to World Juniors Preliminary Rosters

The aforementioned Hutson, along with Nick Kempf, Petr Sikora, and Maxim Schafer, were named to the 2026 World Junior Championship preliminary rosters for their respective countries. Hutson and Kempf would represent the United States, should they be chosen for the final roster.

Hutson led all players in scoring in last year’s tournament, where the U.S. took home gold. Kempf is a goaltender for Notre Dame in the NCAA and is 4-9-1 this season with a .902 save percentage.

Sikora represents Czechia, and this would be a return appearance for the forward. Last year, he was a top player for the national team with seven points in seven games. Czechia took home a bronze medal in the tournament. Schafer also played in the tournament last year, representing Germany.

He was third in scoring with two goals, both of which came in the team’s game against Kazakhstan. Both players will have to make it past the preliminary roster level, but with their respective performances last year, they seem to each be a shoo-in.

Keep a keen eye out for the Capitals’ prospects, and keep your eye on The Hockey Writers all season long for Capitals news and beyond.