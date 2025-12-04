Flyers Prospects Who Could Play in 2026 World Junior Championship

The 2026 World Junior Championship—an international tournament with the best U20 players in hockey—is only three weeks away. Thanks to a deep and star-studded prospect pool, the Philadelphia Flyers will have lots to look forward to. Which of their young players could be headed to Minnesota for a chance at gold?

Jack Berglund, C/LW, Team Sweden

After making Team Sweden last year, Jack Berglund is basically certain to return. The 2024 second-round pick suffered an injury in pre-tournament action, however, so this will be his first real taste of the World Junior Championship.

Berglund is a regular depth forward in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) nowadays, sitting on five points in 20 games this season. In my viewings thus far, he’s made plays in the neutral zone and contributed to the cycle—valuable in high-stakes international contests.

With this being his last year of World Junior Championship eligibility, I’d expect Berglund to at least play in Sweden’s middle six. As a player with professional experience, he’ll have an edge in that department over many of his opponents.

Jett Luchanko, C, Team Canada

In what was a disastrous showing for Team Canada last year, losing in the quarterfinals, Jett Luchanko was actually a positive standout despite limited usage. He’s poised for an ice-time boost this time around, potentially a candidate for the top six.

Luchanko’s playmaking and speed should come in handy. This tournament is a completely different ballgame, sure, but the 19-year-old centerman is a controlled-entry force in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). His talent suggests some of that dynamism will be center stage on international ice, too.

Expectations will be high for the No. 13 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. If he lives up to it, he could go down a Canadian hero.

Porter Martone, RW, Team Canada

Everyone should have their eyes on Porter Martone. He joined Gavin McKenna and Matthew Schaefer as the only draft-year or younger players rostered by Team Canada in 2025 for a reason: his talent is jaw-dropping.

Selected sixth overall by the Flyers, they might’ve gotten a steal, as crazy as that sounds. Martone has 19 points in 14 games as a freshman at Michigan State University, and he’s doing it while only averaging 16:39 a night.

Martone has a big body (6-foot-3, 208 pounds), elite hockey sense, and an incredible skill level. A first-line role could mean dominance for the 19-year-old winger.

Heikki Ruohonen, C, Team Finland

Heikki Ruohonen, yet another returnee, should be suiting up for Team Finland this winter. The 19-year-old center had four assists en route to a silver medal last time around, so he should be rewarded with a top-nine role at minimum.

The fourth-round pick by the Flyers in 2024 has been playing hockey in North America since last season. In 2024–25, he accumulated 39 points in 49 games in the United States Hockey League (USHL). He’s made the transition to the NCAA this season and has five points in nine games at Harvard University.

As a 6-foot-2, 205-pound player, Ruohonen uses his size at both ends of the ice. He’s a less-talked-about prospect in the Flyers’ system, but one who could increase his stock with another impressive showing.

Shane Vansaghi, RW/LW, Team USA

Shane Vansaghi, a second-round pick by the Flyers in 2025, was one of 28 players named to Team USA’s preliminary roster. With only three cuts necessary, there’s a good chance he’ll be helping the Red, White, and Blue in their quest for back-to-back-to-back gold medals.

The reasoning for Vansaghi’s inclusion is simple. He is a forechecking menace at 19 years old, hitting like a seasoned pro. Plus, he’s capable of some skilled offensive maneuvers and playing a two-way game—an X-factor in the bottom six.

Max Westergård, LW, Team Finland

Max Westergård is the only 18-year-old entry on this list, but you wouldn’t think it. He’s an undersized winger who was just barely old enough for the 2025 NHL Draft, yet he has 14 games played for the SHL’s soaring Frölunda HC.

The reasoning? Westergård’s motor is truly elite, winning battles against anyone. His energy gives defenders problems, even in what is arguably the second-best hockey league in the world.

Moreover, Westergård had six points in five games at the U18 World Championship last spring. He’s a candidate for middle-six minutes, but he can really flourish anywhere.

