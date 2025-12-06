Projected Lineups for Jets vs Oilers – 12/06/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (14-12-1) at OILERS (12-11-5)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNW

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo

Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Elias Salomonsson

Thomas Milic

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Gustav Nyquist, Luke Schenn

Injured: Connor Hellebuyck (knee), Hadyn Fleury (concussion protocol)

Status report

The Jets did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 win at home against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Matthew Savoie

Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Andrew Mangiapane

Trent Frederic — Curtis Lazar – David Tomasek

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: Connor Clattenburg (upper body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), (Jake Walman (lower body)

Status report

Clattenberg was not on the ice for the Oilers’ morning skate; he received stitches over his eye from a high-stick during a 9-4 win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. He’ll be replaced at forward by Tomasek.

