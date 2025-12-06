Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Kraken – 12/06/25

by

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RED WINGS (14-11-3) at KRAKEN (11-8-6)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, KHN/Prime, KONG

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmett Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane
Elmer Soderblom — Nate Danielson — Marco Kasper
James van Riemsdyk — J.T. Computer– Michael Rasmussen

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Travis Hamonic — Albert Johansson

John Gibson
Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jonathan Berggren, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)

Status report

The Red Wings held an optional morning skate.

Latest for THW:

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Kaapo Kakko — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen
Berkly Catton — Frederick Gaudreau — Mason Marchment
Tye Kartye — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Josh Mahura

Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Jamie Oleksiak, Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body)

Status report

Oleksiak, a defenseman, is expected to be a healthy scratch for the first time since he was selected by the Kraken from the Dallas Stars in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. Seattle coach Lane Lambert said it will be “a game-time decision, so really there’s no reason talking about it right now.” Mahura would be expected to replace Oleksiak; it would be the defenseman’s first game since a 6-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 5.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner