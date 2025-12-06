Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Kraken – 12/06/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, KHN/Prime, KONG

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmett Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane

Elmer Soderblom — Nate Danielson — Marco Kasper

James van Riemsdyk — J.T. Computer– Michael Rasmussen

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Travis Hamonic — Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jonathan Berggren, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)

Status report

The Red Wings held an optional morning skate.

Latest for THW:

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Kaapo Kakko — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen

Berkly Catton — Frederick Gaudreau — Mason Marchment

Tye Kartye — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Josh Mahura

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Jamie Oleksiak, Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body)

Status report

Oleksiak, a defenseman, is expected to be a healthy scratch for the first time since he was selected by the Kraken from the Dallas Stars in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. Seattle coach Lane Lambert said it will be “a game-time decision, so really there’s no reason talking about it right now.” Mahura would be expected to replace Oleksiak; it would be the defenseman’s first game since a 6-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 5.

Latest for THW: