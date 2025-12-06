Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Kraken – 12/06/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (14-11-3) at KRAKEN (11-8-6)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, KHN/Prime, KONG
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmett Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane
Elmer Soderblom — Nate Danielson — Marco Kasper
James van Riemsdyk — J.T. Computer– Michael Rasmussen
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Travis Hamonic — Albert Johansson
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jonathan Berggren, Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)
Status report
The Red Wings held an optional morning skate.
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Kaapo Kakko — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen
Berkly Catton — Frederick Gaudreau — Mason Marchment
Tye Kartye — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Josh Mahura
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Jamie Oleksiak, Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body)
Status report
Oleksiak, a defenseman, is expected to be a healthy scratch for the first time since he was selected by the Kraken from the Dallas Stars in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. Seattle coach Lane Lambert said it will be “a game-time decision, so really there’s no reason talking about it right now.” Mahura would be expected to replace Oleksiak; it would be the defenseman’s first game since a 6-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 5.
