Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Blues – 12/9/25

The Boston Bruins take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (17-13-0) at BLUES (11-12-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NESN
Bruins projected lines
Alex Steeves — Elias Lindholm — Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic
Marat Khusnutdinov — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont
Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov — Jonathan Aspirot
Mason Lohrei — Victor Soderstrom
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jeffrey Veil
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (upper body), David Pastrnak (undisclosed), Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body)
Status report
The Bruins held an optional morning skate. … Pastrnak, a forward, will be a game-time decision, according to coach Marco Sturm. … McAvoy, a defenseman, was wearing a partial face shield and skated Tuesday morning but will not play.
Blues projected lines
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Mathieu Joseph
Pius Suter — Dalibor Dvorsky — Nick Bjugstad
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki — Oskar Sundqvist — Matt Luff
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Hugh McGing, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns), Nathan Walker (upper body)
Status report
Kyrou, a forward, is considered week to week, but Blues coach Jim Montgomery said it shouldn’t be longer than that after MRI results Monday. … McGing, a forward, was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Monday.
