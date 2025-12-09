Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Blues – 12/9/25

The Boston Bruins take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (17-13-0) at BLUES (11-12-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NESN

Bruins projected lines

Alex Steeves — Elias Lindholm — Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic

Marat Khusnutdinov — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont

Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov — Jonathan Aspirot

Mason Lohrei — Victor Soderstrom

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jeffrey Veil

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (upper body), David Pastrnak (undisclosed), Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body)

Status report

The Bruins held an optional morning skate. … Pastrnak, a forward, will be a game-time decision, according to coach Marco Sturm. … McAvoy, a defenseman, was wearing a partial face shield and skated Tuesday morning but will not play.

Latest for THW:

Blues projected lines

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Mathieu Joseph

Pius Suter — Dalibor Dvorsky — Nick Bjugstad

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki — Oskar Sundqvist — Matt Luff

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Hugh McGing, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns), Nathan Walker (upper body)

Status report

Kyrou, a forward, is considered week to week, but Blues coach Jim Montgomery said it shouldn’t be longer than that after MRI results Monday. … McGing, a forward, was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Monday.

Latest for THW: