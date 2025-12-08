Bruins’ Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Swayman, Geekie & Injuries

The Boston Bruins are entering a pivotal week on the road, looking to build momentum after a solid 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Here are the biggest storylines and the schedule for the week of Dec 8-14.

The Bruins are currently navigating a difficult stretch without their two biggest stars:

David Pastrnak: The star winger has missed five straight games with a lower-body/undisclosed injury. He was seen skating before practice recently, fueling hopes for a return, but he remains out of the lineup for now.

Charlie McAvoy: The top defenseman is recovering from facial surgery after taking a puck to the face in mid-November. Reports indicate he has lost significant weight (nearly 20 pounds) due to a liquid diet required for his recovery. He has begun skating in a non-contact jersey, but his return does not appear imminent for this week.

Jeremy Swayman Finding “Elite” Form

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman is stabilizing the team during this injury-riddled stretch. His performance in Saturday’s win against the Devils (stopping 29 of 30 shots) was widely praised, with analysts noting he is “becoming an elite stopper” and consistently bouncing back after losses.

Morgan Geekie’s Scoring Surge

Forward Morgan Geekie has emerged as a surprising offensive juggernaut. Reports highlight that he recently scored his 22nd goal of the season, continuing a hot streak with five goals in his last five games. With Pastrnak out, Geekie’s production has been critical for Boston’s offense.

Bruins Schedule for Dec. 8 – 14

Date Opponent Time (ET) Venue Note Tue, Dec 9 @ St. Louis Blues 8:00 PM Enterprise Center Key Matchup: Montgomery Reunion Thu, Dec 11 @ Winnipeg Jets 8:00 PM Canada Life Centre Tough test vs. a strong Central Div. team Sun, Dec 14 @ Minnesota Wild 6:00 PM Xcel Energy Center Afternoon/Early evening puck drop

