Projected Lineups for Stars vs Jets – 12/9/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (20-5-5) at JETS (14-13-1)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Matt Duchene

Oskar Back — Justin Hryckowian — Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Vladislav Kolyachonok — Nils Lundkvist

Kyle Capobianco — Alex Petrovic

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Nathan Bastian

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Ilya Lybushkin (undisclosed)

Status report

Harley, a defenseman, practiced Monday and is with the Stars on their two-game road trip. … Lybushkin, a defenseman, did not travel and is day to day.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Tanner Pearson

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Gabriel Vilardi

Jonathan Toews — Morgan Barron — Cole Koepke

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn

Eric Comrie

Domenic DiVincentiis

Scratched: Gustav Nyquist, Colin Miller, Elias Salomonsson

Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion, illness), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)

Status report

The Jets recalled DiVincentiis from Manitoba of the American Hockey League and reassigned goalie Thomas Milic to the AHL on Monday. … Fleury, a defenseman, skated with his teammates for the first time on Tuesday since being injured on Nov. 11 but is not expected to play.

