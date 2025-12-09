Projected Lineups for Stars vs Jets – 12/9/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (20-5-5) at JETS (14-13-1)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Matt Duchene
Oskar Back — Justin Hryckowian — Mavrik Bourque
Sam Steel — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Vladislav Kolyachonok — Nils Lundkvist
Kyle Capobianco — Alex Petrovic
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Nathan Bastian
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Ilya Lybushkin (undisclosed)
Status report
Harley, a defenseman, practiced Monday and is with the Stars on their two-game road trip. … Lybushkin, a defenseman, did not travel and is day to day.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – December 8, 2025
- Stars Spoil Jarry’s Incredible Night in 3-2 Shootout Win Over Penguins
- Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Stars – 12/7/25
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Tanner Pearson
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Gabriel Vilardi
Jonathan Toews — Morgan Barron — Cole Koepke
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn
Eric Comrie
Domenic DiVincentiis
Scratched: Gustav Nyquist, Colin Miller, Elias Salomonsson
Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion, illness), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)
Status report
The Jets recalled DiVincentiis from Manitoba of the American Hockey League and reassigned goalie Thomas Milic to the AHL on Monday. … Fleury, a defenseman, skated with his teammates for the first time on Tuesday since being injured on Nov. 11 but is not expected to play.
Latest for THW:
- Jets Send Down Thomas Milic, Recall Dom DiVincentiis in Search of a Spark
- NHL Morning Recap – December 7, 2025
- Oilers Ride Strong First Period in 6-2 Win Over Jets