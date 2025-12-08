Jets Send Down Thomas Milic, Recall Dom DiVincentiis in Search of a Spark

The Winnipeg Jets are looking for answers — and possibly a spark — after a rough stretch capped off by a beatdown at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. On Monday, the team sent down rookie goaltender Thomas Milic to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Manitoba Moose while recalling fellow netminder Dom DiVincentiis.

It’s a change that’s equal parts practical and symbolic. The Jets have struggled mightily since an injury sidelined reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck, and while a single roster move won’t solve everything, it reflects an organization searching for stability — and momentum — during a growing skid.

Milic’s time in the NHL wasn’t easy. The 22-year-old from New Westminster, B.C., played in three games for Winnipeg, starting one against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 28. On Saturday, he stepped in for Eric Comrie during a 6–2 loss to the Oilers, letting in two goals on 11 shots. In total, Milic had an .871 save percentage and a 3.46 goals-against average. These numbers give you some idea, but not the whole picture.

Milic was put into action with a shaky defence, so he had to learn as he went. He showed some good moments, but his uneven play confirmed what many in the organization already thought: he probably needs more time in the AHL to get better.

What DiVincentiis Brings — and What He Doesn’t

DiVincentiis offers something different in net, at least according to the stats. At 21, he’s had a pretty good season with the Moose, with a .915 save percentage and a 2.49 goals-against average in 13 games. If he plays, it’ll be his first NHL game.

There’s hope DiVincentiis can give Winnipeg more consistent goaltending, but let’s keep expectations reasonable. His AHL stats look good, but the NHL is a big step up, especially with a team that’s had defensive problems recently.

Domenic DiVincentiis, Manitoba Moose (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

On the bright side, DiVincentiis has shown a lot of maturity and poise for his age in the pros. The development staff are impressed with his rebound control and how he stays calm when things get crowded in front of the net. Even if he doesn’t play right away, just having him around could settle things down and give the Jets another choice if things go south again.

The obvious worry is that bringing in another young goalie into a messy situation could hurt him in the long run, especially if the team in front of him doesn’t improve. Winnipeg’s problems aren’t just with goalies: breakdowns in coverage, missed assignments, and slow starts have all contributed to their slump.

The Jets’ Shake-Up Effect: Potential Positives

One good thing about this move is the message it sends. Winnipeg isn’t okay with just letting the season go by. Even if this switch doesn’t instantly fix things on the ice, it shows they care about being responsible and acting fast.

Sending Milic back to Manitoba lets him regroup and keep growing in a better place. For DiVincentiis, getting called up is a thank you for playing well and a reminder that doing a good job matters. That kind of competition on the team is useful when things can get too relaxed.

Besides, DiVincentiis might give the Jets what they’re looking for: someone who is calm and sure of themself, makes some great saves, and keeps the team steady when things get tough. For a team that has been behind a lot, even slightly better goaltending could really help.

The Flip Side: Potential Negatives for Winnipeg

On the other hand, roster shuffles in net can also highlight deeper issues. If Winnipeg continues to give up quality chances at a high rate, the results are unlikely to change — regardless of who’s wearing the mask.

There’s a chance they could overdo it. The Jets have had a tough time since Hellebuyck got hurt, but some of that is just bad luck. It was always going to be hard without one of the best goalies in the league. Swapping young goalies in and out might mess things up even more.

If DiVincentiis doesn’t do well when he gets a chance, the Jets might be back to square one, trying to fix things while they’re on a losing streak that’s killing their confidence.

Jets Have More Than a Goalie Issue

The Jets are in a slump, having lost 3 of their last 4 games and 7 of their last 9. Poor goaltending is partly to blame, but it’s not the whole story. Their defensive play is weak, the offence is hit-or-miss, and they struggle to recover after giving up early leads.

Starting Tuesday against the Dallas Stars, Winnipeg has a four-game homestand, which is a chance to get back on track. Whether DiVincentiis is in goal or not, the players in front of him need to step up. The Jets don’t need to be perfect. They need to focus on the small stuff: cleaner breakouts, tighter defence, and more intensity right from the start.

A change of goalie may give them a quick boost, but real improvement will require everyone to pull together. So, this isn’t just about Milic or DiVincentiis. It’s about a team trying to find its way, hoping that even a small change can spark something bigger.