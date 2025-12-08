3 Positives & 3 Negatives From Maple Leafs’ Loss to the Canadiens

The Toronto Maple Leafs walked into Saturday night’s game knowing the Montreal Canadiens would be a challenge. The rivalry, the history, the way the Canadiens always seem to find a way to push the Maple Leafs’ buttons — it was all there. By the end, a 2–1 shootout loss left fans frustrated, but also with plenty to chew on. Because it wasn’t all bad, and it certainly wasn’t all good.

Some of the performances made you sit up and think, “Okay, maybe there’s something here.” Others reminded you of why Toronto has some growing to do. Here are three positives, three negatives, and the little things that stood out in this contest.

Three Maple Leafs Positives

Maple Leafs Positive 1. Laughton Finally Showing His Philly Form

Scott Laughton has been a quiet highlight. For a while, you wondered if the trade with the Philadelphia Flyers was ever going to pay off, and on Saturday night, it felt like he finally delivered. He’s battling hard, winning puck battles, driving play in the dirty areas, and just giving full effort every shift. It’s not a highlight reel goal every night, but his energy is starting to ripple through the lineup.

Maple Leafs Positive 2. Hildeby Growing into a Calm, Reliable Netminder

Goaltender Dennis Hildeby continues to impress. Nervousness? Gone. Composure? Solid. He brings Joseph Woll-like calm under pressure. Facing Montreal’s offence, he made key saves and kept the Maple Leafs in the game. Considering the team’s regular goalies have been sidelined at times, Hildeby stepping up is more than just good play; it’s necessary. He gave the Maple Leafs a chance to win, and it’s the kind of performance you want to reward with a team-wide effort.

Maple Leafs Positive 3. Knies and the Third Line Fighting Spirit

Matthew Knies continues to lay his body on the line. He’s skating hard, generating chances, and keeping the puck moving in the offensive zone. Even if the top six are struggling, Knies is a reminder that energy and determination can keep a game competitive. He’s creating chaos, winning puck battles, and quietly outproducing expectations — a bright spot in a tight, low-scoring contest.

Three Maple Leafs Negatives

Maple Leafs Negative 1. Top Six Offence Going Cold

When the first line struggles, everything else becomes tougher. Auston Matthews looked like a shadow of his former self. William Nylander seems off — possibly hurt. Even the reliable John Tavares isn’t at peak form. Hildeby gave them a chance, but the top six didn’t deliver, and that’s why the Maple Leafs couldn’t close it out in regulation. The chemistry just wasn’t there, and Montreal took full advantage.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Maple Leafs Negative 2. Power Play Woes Persist

The Maple Leafs’ power play remains a sore spot. They move the puck well around the perimeter, but without a clear quarterback, the unit lacks bite. Passing here, passing there — looking for a “fancy” goal instead of crashing the net. Matthews is doing his best from the point, but the system needs adjustment. Until the Maple Leafs figure it out, close games like this will continue slipping away.

Maple Leafs Negative 3. Shrinking Under Rivalry Pressure

There’s something about Montreal that seems to compress the Maple Leafs’ stars. Even at home, Matthews and Nylander didn’t show the bite needed against Cole Caufield and the Canadiens. Meanwhile, lesser-known players are working their tails off. It’s a recurring frustration: the top guys aren’t consistently rising to the challenge in these rivalry moments, leaving the team vulnerable in tight contests.

The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs

This game was frustrating because Toronto had chances and flashes of strong play, but the negatives outweighed the positives in key moments. Hildeby and Laughton gave fans reasons to cheer, and Knies kept the effort alive. Yet the top six’s struggles, the powerless power play, and shrinking under pressure are reminders that there’s still work to do.

A 2–1 shootout loss isn’t the end of the world, but it’s a stark reminder: the team needs its stars to perform when it counts, and the supporting cast needs to keep delivering at this level to carry the team in tight games.