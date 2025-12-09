Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Oilers – 12/9/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (11-14-4) at OILERS (13-11-5)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Jordan Greenway — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Josh Norris — Josh Doan
Josh Dunne — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Tyson Kozak
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram — Conor Timmins
Owen Power — Jacob Bryson
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Colten Ellis, Zach Metsa
Injured: Justin Danforth (lower body), Jason Zucker (lower body), Jiri Kulich (ear), Michael Kesselring (lower body)
Status report
The Sabres did not hold morning skate after a 7-4 loss at the Calgary Flames on Monday. … Dunne will replace Zucker at forward; the latter briefly left in the second period Monday but returned to finish the game … Lyon, who turned 33 on Tuesday, is expected to start, after playing the final 17:29 of the third period in relief of Luukkonen on Monday
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Matthew Savoie
Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Andrew Mangiapane
Trent Frederic — Curtis Lazar — David Tomasek
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: None
Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), (Jake Walman (undisclosed)
Status report
The Oilers held an optional morning skate … Philp, a forward, remains on injured reserve but was back skating with the team Monday.
