Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Oilers – 12/9/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (11-14-4) at OILERS (13-11-5)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jordan Greenway — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Josh Norris — Josh Doan

Josh Dunne — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Tyson Kozak

Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram — Conor Timmins

Owen Power — Jacob Bryson

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Colten Ellis, Zach Metsa

Injured: Justin Danforth (lower body), Jason Zucker (lower body), Jiri Kulich (ear), Michael Kesselring (lower body)

Status report

The Sabres did not hold morning skate after a 7-4 loss at the Calgary Flames on Monday. … Dunne will replace Zucker at forward; the latter briefly left in the second period Monday but returned to finish the game … Lyon, who turned 33 on Tuesday, is expected to start, after playing the final 17:29 of the third period in relief of Luukkonen on Monday

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Matthew Savoie

Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Andrew Mangiapane

Trent Frederic — Curtis Lazar — David Tomasek

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), (Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Status report

The Oilers held an optional morning skate … Philp, a forward, remains on injured reserve but was back skating with the team Monday.

