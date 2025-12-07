Oilers News & Rumours: Jarry Speculation, Goalie Hug Sparks Conversation, Walman

The Edmonton Oilers have found a way to get back on track as they aim to make another deep playoff run this season, and despite some injury issues early in the season, their depth has stepped up in a big way. While they still have some issues they need to iron out before they can be viewed as a championship contender, they seem to have finally moved past their slow start to the campaign, and can focus on trying to win their first Stanley Cup since 1990.

In this edition of Oilers News & Rumours, we take a look at some speculation surrounding Tristan Jarry, a post-game goalie hug that sparked conversation, and an injury update on Jake Walman.

Jarry “Trade” Report Shut Down by Oilers Pundit

Late on Friday (Dec. 5) evening, the 2 Mutts Hockey Podcast, who were credited with reporting the Leon Draisaitl contract extension and the Ty Emberson acquisition in the past, sent out a tweet that put fans around the league into a frenzy. They reported that the Oilers were acquiring Pittsburgh Penguins’ goaltender, Tristan Jarry, and the Penguins were going to be retaining 50% of Jarry’s contract.

We are hearing that Tristan Jarry is being traded to the @EdmontonOilers & the @penguins will retain 50% of his salary.



Working on more information on the full trade. #LetsGoPens #NHL #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/gmhnJB28Rw — 2 Mutts Hockey Podcast (@2MuttsHockeyPod) December 6, 2025

At the time of this article, the post remains up on X, but no trade has been reported or announced by any other sources.

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug shut down the idea that any deal was close, but made it clear that things can change at any point.

Happy Saturday morning all.. drive safe out there on these roads.



No goaltending deals done for the Oilers despite some wild speculation otherwise. Things can always change, but that’s the state of it as of Friday night/Saturday morning. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) December 6, 2025

For now, it seems as though nothing has changed, and that the Oilers will continue moving forward with their tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard, for now.

Skinner/Pickard Post-Game Hug Clip Goes Viral

Fans have wondered if the Oilers are going to make a goaltending change, so any small report is going to get a ton of attention. Following the Oilers’ recent 9-4 win over the Seattle Kraken, Pickard and Skinner shared a hug, and fans believed it looked as though it was more of a “goodbye” or a realization that it was the last game for one of them.

Who does it look like from this hug pic.twitter.com/BsV9rUc6lT — Rhea Todd (@Jason8675309op) December 6, 2025

Of course, this seems more like a tandem that has dealt with a lot of issues, giving each other support after a huge win, rather than anything else. However, it got fans talking, and fans still believe it was Pickard’s last game in an Oilers jersey, despite him remaining on the roster and not being placed on waivers.

Jake Walman Close to Return?

There was some speculation that Jake Walman would be ready to return from injury in the Oilers’ previous matchup against the Winnipeg Jets, but he did not play.

Jake Walman, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Walman’s return seems imminent, but it seems as though the Oilers are willing to be patient with him and don’t want him to rush back and risk injuring himself again.

The expectation is that Walman will be ready to return on Tuesday (Dec. 9) when the Oilers face the Buffalo Sabres.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.