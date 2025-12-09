Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Predators – 12/9/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (21-2-6) at PREDATORS (10-14-4)

9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SNP

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Ross Colton
Valeri Nichushkin — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Gavin Brindley

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Wedgewood will start after missing five games because of a back injury. … Necas has an illness and will be a game-time decision

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault
Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Tyson Jost

Nicolas Hague — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby
Spencer Stastney — Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body), Nick Perbix (upper body)

Status report

Smith, a forward, practiced Monday but will not play.

