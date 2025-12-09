Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Predators – 12/9/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (21-2-6) at PREDATORS (10-14-4)
9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SNP
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Ross Colton
Valeri Nichushkin — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Gavin Brindley
Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
Wedgewood will start after missing five games because of a back injury. … Necas has an illness and will be a game-time decision
Latest for THW:
- Avalanche’s Brock Nelson Fitting in Well as the 2C
- Colorado Avalanche’s Top 3 Christmas Wishes for 2025
- 3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 3-2 Win Over the Flyers
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault
Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Tyson Jost
Nicolas Hague — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby
Spencer Stastney — Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body), Nick Perbix (upper body)
Status report
Smith, a forward, practiced Monday but will not play.
Latest for THW:
- Devils Blockbuster, Jarry Complication, Tippett Unavailable & More NHL Rumours
- NHL Morning Recap – December 7, 2025
- Jackson Blake’s 3-Point Night Leads Hurricanes to 6-3 Win Over Predators