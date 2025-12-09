Avalanche’s Brock Nelson Fitting in Well as the 2C

One of the question marks surrounding the Colorado Avalanche the last couple of seasons was finding that second-line center to complement Nathan MacKinnon. After acquiring him from the New York Islanders, then giving him a three-year extension before the 2025-26 season, Brock Nelson has settled in nicely as the Avalanche’s 2C.

Time to Brock & Roll

During the 2024-25 season, the Avalanche made a bold trade with the Islanders to acquire Nelson, along with William Dufour, for Calum Ritchie, Oliver Kylington, a conditional 2026 first-round pick, and a conditional 2028 third-round pick. The trade came on March 6, a day before the NHL Trade Deadline that saw the Islanders also retain $3 million of Nelson’s contract as part of the deal.

Fast-forward to June 4, where the Avalanche announced that they signed Nelson to a three-year, $22.50 million extension, which will pay him $7.5 million annually. It was two bold moves by general manager Chris MacFarland to trade for, then sign a 34-year-old Nelson, who will be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) following the 2027-28 season.

There seemed to be a sense that Nelson could be the Avalanche’s 2C behind MacKinnon, which the team desperately needed since moving on from Nazem Kadri after winning the 2022 Stanley Cup. Safe to say, it’s paying off. After 29 games into the 2025-26 season, Nelson has tallied 10 goals and 19 points. What makes it more impressive is that his 10 goals are tied for third on the Avalanche, along with his 19 points, putting him fifth on the team. Even his plus-11 on the season has him ranked ninth.

Colorado Avalanche center Brock Nelson scores a hat trick goal against the Montreal Canadiens (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

Nelson is averaging 18:23 of time on ice (TOI), which is the fourth highest of his career. It’s been paying off as he’s been on a line with Ross Colton, and, more recently, Gabriel Landeskog. He was playing with Colton and Valeri Nischuskin before his injury, which saw the second line see Gavin Brindley for a bit before his injury. Once the captain joined Nelson and Colton, that second line for the Avalanche took off under head coach Jared Bednar.

What’s been a major factor for Nelson settling into the 2C role is that his shooting percentage (S%) is at 21.3% this season. That’s the second-highest of his career, only behind his 21.6 S% from the 2021-22 season with the Islanders. He has two game-winning goals and two power-play goals, which shows how clutch Nelson has been for the Avalanche at 5-on-5, 3-on-3, and on special teams. Furthermore, his 49.3 faceoff percentage is already the fourth-highest of his career. Being able to win faceoffs has been a boost this season when it comes to puck possession.

Nelson’s Corsi for percentage (CF%) is at 54%, which is the highest of his career. Furthermore, his goals-for percentage (GF%) is at 59%, which is the third highest. Even his expected goals for percentage (xGF%) is at 60%, making it the highest as well. When describing expected goals for: it’s the percent of all expected goals the player’s team gets while the player is on the ice, compared to the other team.

When it comes down to it, Nelson is an impactful player in terms of possession, faceoff wins, and goals for when he is on the ice. It was a slow start to the season, but during the Avalanche’s unreal run over the near 20 games, Nelson has been a huge part of their success.

MacFarland took a chance on Nelson with the trade and extension. Safe to say, it’s paid off for him as Nelson has emerged as the 2C the Avalanche needed behind MacKinnon. While there are 53 games left in the season, with the Avalanche being 21-2-6 and first in the NHL in points, if Nelson can keep up his performance, the whole trade and signing will look amazing. As of now, it’s working out perfectly for the Avalanche and Nelson.