Bruins News & Rumors: McAvoy’s Injury, the Emergence of Steeves & More

The Boston Bruins have been one of the most surprising teams since the start of the 2025-26 season. They got off to a very hot start and have kept it going, which has led to them being tied for first in the Atlantic Division with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Unfortunately, there has been some adversity for the Bruins along the way, like the injury to Charlie McAvoy. But on the other hand, there have also been a few nice surprises that have really helped Boston get to where they are now, like the emergence of Alex Steeves and Morgan Geekie. So with that, let’s take a look at some of the news and rumors surrounding the Bruins.

The Emergence of Alex Steeves

Over the last 25 years, there have been a few moves that included both the Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Of course, there is the Tuukka Rask for Andrew Raycroft trade and most recently, there was the Brandon Carlo for Fraser Minten trade. Well, although it wasn’t a trade, the signing of Steeves after the Maple Leafs let him walk to free agency looks like it’ll be added to the list. He has been absolutely amazing since he was recalled by the Bruins, and it shows just how good he could have been if he was given the chance.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington makes a save on Boston Bruins center Alex Steeves (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

There are some people who believe this is right place, right time. But if you look at his stats in the American Hockey League before this season, it looked like he always had this in him and just needed a real chance to prove it. When Marco Sturm spoke about Steeves, he mentioned that he “knew” that he could be this player.

“He worked his way in; he separated himself. He plays hard, he plays the right way, and I think he feels really good about his game overall. He also finds the back of the net.” “I have to tell you, a lot of guys say it. But to Steeves’ credit, a lot of guys don’t do it. The way he said it, I believed him. And I knew his time would come.”

Steeves has been outstanding so far this season. In 14 games, he has six goals and two assists for eight points.

Geekie on Team Canada’s Radar

At the start of the season, no hockey fan would have predicted that Geekie would be on Team Canada’s Olympic roster radar. But as of this past week, it is the case, and he has a very good chance of making the Olympic roster.

According to Team Canada’s general manager Doug Armstrong, he believes that Geekie’s hot start to the season has garnered some attention from the front office.

“Yeah, no, and you look at Morgan Geekie, who is near the top of goal scoring in the league. That’s why you wait as long as possible. Players are going to make this very difficult. I think what we’re finding is our forward group has a lot of nuance to it, a lot of different options, and less in the other positions. It’s going to be a difficult team to make as a forward, there’s no question.”

Geekie has been red hot this season. He has 22 goals and 10 assists for 32 points. That puts him just two goals behind Nathan MacKinnon for second in the NHL in goals. If he can get to 30 goals by the time the calendar flips, he has a real good chance of making the Olympic roster.

McAvoy Speaks on Face Injury

Just the other day, McAvoy met the media and talked about his injury to his face. The injury happened after he took a slapshot to the face against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 15. Now he is recovering, but it is clear that it hasn’t been an easy process for him.

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Here’s what he had to say about his recovery process:

“There are steps that we need to cross. Obviously, getting weight on, getting energy, feeling good is the biggest thing. You don’t want to be out there and feeling like you’re going to pass out. There’s that, there’s getting cleared by the doctor. There’s X-rays, there are certain checkmarks that we have to get by before we can get back in a game. We are doing everything we can to get back fast. I’m healing really good, so hopefully not too much longer.”

He went on to talk about his diet since he had to have facial surgery, which made it hard for him to eat.

“The diet, that’s the toughest part, is just trying to get what you need without being able to eat solid food. I lost a lot of weight, but working my way back now.”

As he mentioned, he is on his way back to making a full recovery now. But it’ll take time. He recently joined the Bruins at practice but was wearing a non-contact jersey, which indicates that he is still a ways away. At this time, Boston still doesn’t have a timeline for his return, but the fact that he is skating with the team is a great sign.