4 Bruins Prospects Having Strong 2025-26 Seasons in the NCAA

For the first time in what feels like a long time, the Boston Bruins have high-end talent in the pipeline. It’s exciting to watch, as they’ve shone brightly at the collegiate level. The Bruins have four players who have nine or more goals in NCAA hockey. The next best team has two. For those who don’t have eyeballs on the college hockey landscape, we will dive into their developments this season.

The Boston College Boys

Boston College has turned into a mini Bruins development camp. The last two first-round draft picks for the Bruins are currently on the Eagles, and that’s Dean Letourneau and James Hagens. Both have shone brightly this season and have been a bright spot for the Bruins’ pipeline.

Let’s begin with Letourneau, who is silencing anyone who doubted him after his 2024-25 season at Boston College. Adjusting from St. Andrew’s College to Boston College was tough for Letourneau, as he had only three assists in 36 games. This season, though, he looks like a completely different player.

James Hagens, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Letourneau is north of a point per game player, as he has 17 points in 16 games. He has nine goals this season and has been a weapon on the power play. This past weekend, against the University of Massachusetts Lowell, he had his first career multi-goal game at Boston College.

Letourneau has a wicked shot and a great release. He has been able to use his big frame to position himself well and has a great net-front presence. He’s been a delight to watch and has turned a corner in his development.

Hagens has been everything you’d expect out of a player taken seventh overall in this past NHL Draft. He is skilled, quick on his feet, and is a tremendous playmaker. Furthermore, he’s played a lot at the winger position instead of center.

Hagens was a point-per-game player during the 2024-25 season and has shown no signs of slowing down. With his wicked one-timers, he’s already on pace to shatter his goal totals from a season ago. Hagens has 18 points in 16 games, and it wouldn’t shock anyone if he turns pro after the conclusion of his collegiate season.

Will Zellers: University of North Dakota

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney struck gold in the Charlie Coyle trade at last season’s trade deadline. Coming over to the Bruins was Casey Mittelstadt, but the consolation prize was highly touted prospect Will Zellers. The Bruins keep adding that injection of talent. Zellers is a highly skilled winger with enormous speed and high offensive IQ. Furthermore, he’s productive wherever he goes.

During the 2024-25 season in the United States Hockey League (USHL), Zellers finished with 71 points in 52 games. He also scored 44 goals. Prior to that, he produced 54 goals and 111 points in 57 games. The upside is there, and it has translated to the collegiate level.

Bruins prospect Will Zellers having himself a freshmen year for @UNDmhockey. 10 goals so far. 3rd amongst freshmen. That Coyle trade looking better and better pic.twitter.com/gxe215xpMW — Mike Grinnell (@MikeGrinnell_) December 7, 2025

His first year at the University of North Dakota has been a success. Zellers has 10 goals in 14 games this season, and the highlight above encapsulates his skill. For a Bruins team that needs upside at the winger position, this is massive to have in the pipeline.

Chris Pelosi: Quinnipiac

Chris Pelosi is a special player with enormous upside. He is a guy who wins his puck battles, has a nose for the net, and has a great combination of skill and physicality. Honestly, he is the perfect Bruin and is having a great collegiate season.

This is his second season at Quinnipiac, and he is on pace to out-produce his output during the 2024-25 season. In 38 games last season, Pelosi had 13 goals and 24 points. This season, he has 10 goals and 20 points in 18 games. You have to love seeing a player take the next step production-wise and improve their overall game.

Pelosi will represent the United States in the Spengler Cup. It is a major national tournament, and his standout college season has allowed him to be part of it, which is huge for the Bruins’ prospect.

Youth Is on the Rise for the Bruins

This is a breath of fresh air if you are a Bruins fan. With the turnover and the retool period, seeing this youthful impact is enormous. It’ll be exciting to see them at the NHL level and the type of impact they can make. The Bruins finally have high-end talent in their pipeline, and it’s been on full display this season.