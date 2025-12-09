Blues’ Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Goaltending, More Injuries and Trade Rumours

Here are the biggest storylines and the upcoming schedule for the St. Louis Blues for the week of Dec. 9–14, 2025.

The Injury Bug Bites Hard (Again)

The most immediate concern for St. Louis is a wave of injuries hitting their forward group. Top-line winger Jordan Kyrou is the latest casualty, having suffered a lower-body injury against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 6. Head coach Jim Montgomery has indicated Kyrou is “week-to-week,” meaning he will likely miss this entire week’s slate of games.

Other Key Absences: The team is also without rookie Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist surgery, out ~6 weeks), Alexey Toropchenko (non-hockey leg injury), and Nathan Walker (upper-body). This depletes the team’s scoring depth significantly as they try to claw back into a Wild Card spot.

Goaltending Controversy & Trade Rumours

The “Binnington vs. Hofer” conversation is heating up. While Jordan Binnington remains the starter, he has struggled with consistency (sub-.900 save percentage). Meanwhile, backup Joel Hofer was stellar in his recent start against Ottawa (41 saves) and is pushing for more crease time.

The Rumour Mill: With the team hovering near the playoff bubble, trade rumors have resurfaced regarding Binnington, with speculation linking him to teams desperate for goaltending stability (such as the Edmonton Oilers or Montreal Canadiens).

The Wild Card Chase

Despite the injuries, the Blues have managed to stay in the hunt. Entering this week, they sit with 29 points, just two points out of both Wild Card spots in the West. Recent back-to-back wins against Ottawa and Montreal have kept their hopes alive, but the upcoming divisional matchups against the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks are critical “four-point games.”

Blues Schedule Dec. 9-13

Date Time (CT) Opponent Venue Key Context Tue, Dec. 9 7:00 PM Boston Bruins Enterprise Center A tough test against a heavy Eastern Conference team. Thu, Dec. 11 7:00 PM @ Nashville Predators Bridgestone Arena A critical Central Division rivalry game; Nashville is currently trailing St. Louis in the standings. Fri, Dec. 12 7:00 PM Chicago Blackhawks Enterprise Center St. Louis trails Chicago, a playoff contender, by only one point. A win here is essential for the postseason push.

