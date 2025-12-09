Kings’ Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Danault, Clarke and More

The Kings are currently navigating a “win-now” season with significant pressure to improve their offensive consistency. Current storylines and the upcoming schedule for the Los Angeles Kings for the week of Dec. 9–14 are detailed below.

Trade Rumors Around Phillip Danault

A major developing story involves center Phillip Danault. Reports indicate the Kings may be exploring “change-of-scenery” trade options for him. While he remains defensively sound, his offensive production has dropped significantly this season (zero goals, five assists in 29 games), leading to mutual frustration. However, his contract and no-trade clause complicate any potential move.

Offensive Struggles & Search for Scoring

Despite a recent 6-0 breakout win against the Chicago Blackhawks, the Kings rank near the bottom of the league (27th) in goals per game. General manager Ken Holland is reportedly “scoping out” the market to add scoring punch before the trade deadline, with the team needing more output from key forwards like Trevor Moore and Andrei Kuzmenko.

Brandt Clarke’s Breakout

On a positive note, young defenseman Brandt Clarke is emerging as a bright spot. He recently scored two goals in the win against Chicago and is on pace for a 40-point campaign, effectively stepping into a top-four role and quarterbacking the power play.

Coaching Security

Despite the team’s inconsistent play, Holland has firmly denied rumors that head coach Jim Hiller is on the hot seat, stating there is “zero truth” to speculation about a coaching change.

Kings Schedule Dec. 9 – 14

Date Opponent Location Time (PT) Notes Wed, Dec. 10 Seattle Kraken Climate Pledge Arena (Away) 7:00 PM A crucial Pacific Division divisional matchup. Sat, Dec. 13 Calgary Flames Crypto.com Arena (Home) 7:00 PM The Kings return to Los Angeles for a Saturday night showdown.

