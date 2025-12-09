Penguins’ Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Jarry, Core Trio and Shootout Woes

Here are the biggest storylines and the upcoming schedule for the Pittsburgh Penguins for the week of Dec. 9–14, 2025. The Penguins have a 5-game home stretch ahead.

Surprise Wild-Card Contenders

Contrary to preseason expectations of a rebuild, the Penguins are currently sitting in a wild-card position. This performance has shifted the narrative around the team from “sellers” to potential “buyers” as the trade deadline approaches. The team has been resilient, recently taking five out of six points on a tough road trip, though they are coming off a tight shootout loss to the Dallas Stars.

Tristan Jarry: Resurgence & Trade Rumours

Goaltender Tristan Jarry has stabilized his game after returning from injury, winning three straight starts before the recent shootout loss. His resurgence has been a key factor in the team’s current standing.

Despite his strong play (or perhaps because of it), rumours persist linking Jarry to the Edmonton Oilers, who are reportedly desperate for goaltending help. A major hurdle remains the Penguins’ reported unwillingness to retain salary in a potential deal.

Shootout Woes

The Penguins have a glaring weakness in the skills competition, sitting at 0–4 in shootouts this season. The most recent loss to Dallas highlighted this issue, as they failed to convert any attempts. These lost “extra points” could be critical for their playoff hopes if the race remains tight.

The Core is Still Producing

The veteran trio of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang continues to defy “aging curves.” Crosby remains a point-per-game player with 30 points in 27 games (18 goals, 12 assists). Malkin recently missed the game against Dallas due to an upper-body injury (now on injured reserve), but has been effective when in the lineup.

Penguins Schedule Dec. 9-14

Date Opponent Time (EST) Venue Tue, Dec. 9 vs. Anaheim Ducks 7:00 PM PPG Paints Arena Thu, Dec. 11 vs. Montreal Canadiens 7:00 PM PPG Paints Arena Sat, Dec. 13 vs. San Jose Sharks 3:00 PM PPG Paints Arena Sun, Dec. 14 vs. Utah Mammoth 3:00 PM PPG Paints Arena

