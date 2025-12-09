Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Flyers – 12/9/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (14-13-3) at FLYERS (15-9-3)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Philipp Kurashev — Ty Dellandrea — Adam Gaudette

Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg

Sam Dickinson — Nick Leddy

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Jeff Skinner

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body)

Status report

Askarov didn’t take part in the morning skate because of an illness, but Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky expects him to be available as the backup. … Reaves will play after being scratched the previous two games; he’ll replace Skinner at forward. … Liljegren will be a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury; if he can’t play, Mukhamadullin would replace him. The defenseman has been scratched the past three games. … Desharnais, who will miss his seventh straight game, has begun skating, but the defenseman is not expected to play again until after the Christmas break, Warsofsky said.

Latest for THW:

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett

Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny

Nikita Grebenkin — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Carl Grundstrom — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Nick Seeler — Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale

Ty Murchison — Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Tyson Foerster (upper body), Cam York (upper body)

Status report

The Flyers held an optional morning skate. … York skated Tuesday, but the defenseman is expected to miss his second straight game. … Murchison, who was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Saturday, will make his NHL debut, replacing Zamula, a defenseman. … Grundstrom, acquired in a trade from San Jose on Oct. 5 and recalled from Lehigh Valley on Dec. 2, will play after being scratched for two games. He’ll replace Deslauriers at forward.

Latest for THW: