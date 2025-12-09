Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Flyers – 12/9/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (14-13-3) at FLYERS (15-9-3)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Collin Graf — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Philipp Kurashev — Ty Dellandrea — Adam Gaudette
Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg
Sam Dickinson — Nick Leddy
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Jeff Skinner
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body)
Status report
Askarov didn’t take part in the morning skate because of an illness, but Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky expects him to be available as the backup. … Reaves will play after being scratched the previous two games; he’ll replace Skinner at forward. … Liljegren will be a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury; if he can’t play, Mukhamadullin would replace him. The defenseman has been scratched the past three games. … Desharnais, who will miss his seventh straight game, has begun skating, but the defenseman is not expected to play again until after the Christmas break, Warsofsky said.
Flyers projected lineup
Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny
Nikita Grebenkin — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Nick Seeler — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale
Ty Murchison — Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Tyson Foerster (upper body), Cam York (upper body)
Status report
The Flyers held an optional morning skate. … York skated Tuesday, but the defenseman is expected to miss his second straight game. … Murchison, who was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Saturday, will make his NHL debut, replacing Zamula, a defenseman. … Grundstrom, acquired in a trade from San Jose on Oct. 5 and recalled from Lehigh Valley on Dec. 2, will play after being scratched for two games. He’ll replace Deslauriers at forward.
