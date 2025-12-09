Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Islanders – 12/9/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (14-6-8) at ISLANDERS (16-11-3)
7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, SCRIPPS, TNT, SNP
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Branden Bowman
Mitch Marner — Brett Howden — Mark Stone
Brandon Saad– Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Cole Reinhardt — Reilly Smith — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton — Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Carter Hart
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Colton Sissons, Dylan Coghlan
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)
Status report
The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate. … Sissons, a forward, could return after missing a 3-2 overtime win at the New York Rangers on Sunday because of an illness. … Coghlan, a defenseman, was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League, and defenseman Jacob Megna was reassigned to the AHL
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Maxim Shabanov
Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Simon Holmstrom — Calum Ritchie — Anthony Duclair
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech — Adam Boqvist
Travis Mitchell — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
Pageau returns for the Islanders after missing eight games because of an upper-body injury.
