Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Islanders – 12/9/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, SCRIPPS, TNT, SNP

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Branden Bowman

Mitch Marner — Brett Howden — Mark Stone

Brandon Saad– Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Cole Reinhardt — Reilly Smith — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton — Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Carter Hart

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Colton Sissons, Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)

Status report

The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate. … Sissons, a forward, could return after missing a 3-2 overtime win at the New York Rangers on Sunday because of an illness. … Coghlan, a defenseman, was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League, and defenseman Jacob Megna was reassigned to the AHL

Latest for THW:

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Maxim Shabanov

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Simon Holmstrom — Calum Ritchie — Anthony Duclair

Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech — Adam Boqvist

Travis Mitchell — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Pageau returns for the Islanders after missing eight games because of an upper-body injury.

Latest for THW: