Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Rangers – 12/7/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (13-6-8) at RANGERS (15-12-3)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
Conor Sheary — Vincent Trocheck — J.T. Miller
Will Cuylle — Noah Laba — Brett Berard
Jonny Brodzinski — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh
Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Jaroslav Chmelar
Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)
The Rangers held an optional morning skate after their 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Quick, who returned from a lower-body injury as the backup, may make his first start since a 3-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Nov. 22. … Chmelar, a defenseman, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League, and New York assigned forward Brennan Othmann to Hartford.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Branden Bowman
Mitch Marner — Brett Howden — Mark Stone
Brandon Saad– Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev
Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton — Kaedan Korczak
Carter Hart
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Jaycob Megna, Reilly Smith
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)
Status report
Sissons, a forward, and Hutton, a defenseman, did not skate Saturday with the Golden Knights due to illness and will be game-time decisions. Smith would enter for Sissons, and Megna would replace Hutton. … Hart, who did not dress for a 3-0 victory against the New Jersey Devils on Friday, may start pending an evaluation before the game.
