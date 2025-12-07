Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Rangers – 12/7/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere

Conor Sheary — Vincent Trocheck — J.T. Miller

Will Cuylle — Noah Laba — Brett Berard

Jonny Brodzinski — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Jaroslav Chmelar

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)

The Rangers held an optional morning skate after their 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Quick, who returned from a lower-body injury as the backup, may make his first start since a 3-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Nov. 22. … Chmelar, a defenseman, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League, and New York assigned forward Brennan Othmann to Hartford.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Branden Bowman

Mitch Marner — Brett Howden — Mark Stone

Brandon Saad– Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev

Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton — Kaedan Korczak

Carter Hart

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Jaycob Megna, Reilly Smith

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)

Status report

Sissons, a forward, and Hutton, a defenseman, did not skate Saturday with the Golden Knights due to illness and will be game-time decisions. Smith would enter for Sissons, and Megna would replace Hutton. … Hart, who did not dress for a 3-0 victory against the New Jersey Devils on Friday, may start pending an evaluation before the game.

