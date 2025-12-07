Rangers Could Trade Braden Schneider Sooner Rather Than Later

It’s fair to start asking about Braden Schneider’s future with the New York Rangers, as the organization hasn’t seen much progression from the pending restricted free agent (RFA) since the moment he made his NHL debut.

Related: Rangers Should Be Alarmed by Recent Play

Schneider, when he first entered the league in 2022, was nothing short of impressive. As a 20-year-old, he was able to win over the coaching staff and play important minutes on the penalty kill and in key situations in the playoffs, primarily featured on the third pair. Schneider was never expected to turn into a finesse player, rather a steady piece that acts as a complement to a play driver.

However, fast-forward years later, and he’s been pretty much the same player. Reliable – but not much progress has been made. As of now, Schneider is getting a chance to play in Adam Fox‘s spot next to Vladislav Gavrikov. So far, it’s worked out decently in a small sample size – but let’s be real. Once Fox returns, Schneider will be back on the third pair and the role he’s played for most of his NHL career.

Scott Morrow Could Force Rangers’ Hand

As the Rangers have been playing impressive hockey without Fox, it would be ill-advised not to give any credit to rookie Scott Morrow, the intriguing prospect acquired in the K’Andre Miller trade.

Braden Schneider, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 23-year-old, without even getting minutes on the top power-play unit, is making an impression. He’s been a net positive for the most part in the three games played since Fox’s injury. In his first two games, Morrow posted expected goal percentages of 59.72 and 51.10 percent, respectively, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Plus, Morrow has showcased his physicality. In the first period against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, he laid a big hit in the offensive zone that led to sustained pressure for the Rangers.

Clearly, Morrow is building confidence, and it’s imperative to keep playing him. We know what the 2024 Hobey Baker finalist is capable of offensively. During his collegiate career with UMass, he posted 94 points in 109 games. If Morrow continues to perform well, he could make Schneider expendable.

Schneider Is Due for a Raise

Then there’s another element to this – money. At the end of the season, the Rangers, who were able to strike a bridge deal with Schneider at $2.2 million average annual value, will need to give him a raise. It’s hard to say what that will be, given the skyrocketing salary cap.

Does a steady young third-pairing defenseman cost $4 million per season? Whatever it winds up, Morrow, also scheduled to become an RFA at the end of the season, will likely cost less, given his lack of experience in the NHL. Plus, keep in mind that Schneider might command more term than just two years this time.

Addition by Subtraction

But then there’s another option. And in a way, it could be addition by subtraction. Trade Schneider for draft capital or a scoring forward, while anointing Morrow as the team’s new third-pairing defenseman, who excels at moving the puck up the ice and can quarterback a power play. This could be just what takes the Rangers to another level, assuming Fox returns.

All told, Schneider is a nice player who would make a true contender better. Put him next to a Miro Heiskanen-type defenseman, and you might have something.

But it feels like Schneider has given the Rangers all that he’s capable of providing. The Blueshirts need more dynamic skill in the lineup, and replacing Schneider with Morrow (once Fox is healthy) might be a step in the right direction. With Fox out, the Blueshirts need both Schneider and Morrow in the lineup for now.

Afterward, president and general manager Chris Drury will need to decide on the best path forward for the team. And trading Schneider in the near future is probably the way to go, as it’ll give the Rangers more assets to work with ahead of a vital trade deadline that can change the dynamic for the organization.

If Saturday’s loss to the Avalanche told us one thing, it’s this: the Rangers are buying into head coach Mike Sullivan’s new system – but more skill is needed to reach another level.