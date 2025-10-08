NHL’s Rising Salary Cap Makes “Getting Paid” More Acceptable

The NHL has always been the youngest brother of the four major sports leagues in North America. The NFL, NBA, and MLB have reigned supreme, bullying the NHL in viewership and revenue.

Often, the disparity became most apparent when someone like Shohei Ohtani signed a $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers—a sum of money that’s difficult to comprehend. We need not look only to recent times, though. A list of the most expensive sports contracts in history reveals not a single NHL player.

That the NHL didn’t fight in the same weight class never bothered fans, except perhaps that we want everyone to know the joy that comes from following the best sport in the world. Who cares, really, if our league didn’t produce the same revenue as the other three? As I tell people, I’ve never introduced someone to hockey who didn’t like it and (maybe slowly) feel the allure.

We know we have treasure, and, in our minds, salaries, the salary cap, escrow, deferred money, hockey-related revenue, and any other financial terms will never equal that treasure in value.

Of course, that belief always remains in tension with the reality that the NHL is a business. Like any business, the primary purpose is to make money. As of late, the NHL has done exceptionally well at making money, triggering a projected rising salary cap for the next three seasons. The unprecedented ceiling of $100-plus million signals the financial health and stability of the league, a reassurance no one laments.

However, the law of unintended consequences never rests. Already, we’ve seen players vie for their well-deserved slice of the ever-growing pie. $136 million to Kirill Kaprizov evidenced that. But as players like Logan Cooley reject a $77 million offer from the Utah Mammoth, a new tension surfaces between the “we” that defines hockey and the “me” that drives players.

Kaprizov and the Market Reset

On Oct. 2, 2024, Wild owner Craig Leipold said, “I will tell you nobody will offer [Kaprizov] more money than us, or longer (years), so all we have to do is prove to him that we want to win.” At that point, everyone knew that Kaprizov had all the leverage. He would be paid a lot of money. It was only a matter of how much and when.

When Kaprizov rejected the Wild’s initial eight-year, $128 million offer, concern naturally arose about whether he wanted to stay in Minnesota. We soon learned that rejection had little to do with the team or even the term of the contract. No, Kaprizov wanted to make as much money as he could. “So obviously, [with] Kaprizov, he wanted the big contract, and he got the big contract,” said Elliotte Friedman.

What empowered Kaprizov to squeeze an extra $8 million from the Wild? Well, when the owner of the team tells you they will offer you the most money, why would you not push the limit?

But other factors strengthened his position. The Wild couldn’t afford (literally) to lose him. Key players like Matt Boldy ($7 million), Joel Eriksson Ek ($5.25 million), and Brock Faber ($8.5 million) are signed long-term at reasonable cap hits. And the rising salary cap made available the most money a hockey player has ever been paid.

Kaprizov simply cashed in on these conditions aligning like the constellation of Orion in the night sky.

Suddenly, that $136 million payout makes the NHL more confident standing next to the NFL, MLB, and NBA. Kaprizov would be the 47th highest-paid player in the MLB, the 26th in the NFL, and the 55th in the NBA. Put another way, he’s not only making the most money in the NHL, but he’s also making more money than most athletes in these leagues.

Debates will ensue over Kaprizov’s contract. Is he overpaid? Did he handcuff his team? Does he really want to win? Time will tell. He’s undeniably made “getting paid” more palatable in the NHL, a concept the league’s always lagged in adopting, a differentiating factor, for better or worse, that separates the NHL from the other leagues.

That’s changed.