Projected Lineups for Blues vs Canadiens – 12/7/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (10-12-7) at CANADIENS (15-9-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway — Dalibor Dvorsky — Brayden Schenn

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki — Pius Suter — Mathieu Joseph

Matt Luff — Oskar Sundqvist — Nick Bjugstad

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Matthew Kessel — Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Tyler Tucker

Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns), Nathan Walker (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Kyrou, a forward, is day to day after he was injured from a hit by Stephen Halliday in the first period of a 2-1 win at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Kyrou will have an MRI and be reevaluated in St. Louis. … Binnington is expected to start after Hofer made 41 saves Saturday. … Luff could make his Blues debut after he was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alexandre Texier — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher

Jared Davidson — Joe Veleno — Zack Bolduc

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Adam Engstrom, Florian Xhekaj

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Montembeault will likely start after Dobes made 22 saves in a 2-1 shootout win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

