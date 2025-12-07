Projected Lineups for Blues vs Canadiens – 12/7/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (10-12-7) at CANADIENS (15-9-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNMW
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway — Dalibor Dvorsky — Brayden Schenn
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki — Pius Suter — Mathieu Joseph
Matt Luff — Oskar Sundqvist — Nick Bjugstad
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Matthew Kessel — Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Tyler Tucker
Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns), Nathan Walker (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Kyrou, a forward, is day to day after he was injured from a hit by Stephen Halliday in the first period of a 2-1 win at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Kyrou will have an MRI and be reevaluated in St. Louis. … Binnington is expected to start after Hofer made 41 saves Saturday. … Luff could make his Blues debut after he was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alexandre Texier — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher
Jared Davidson — Joe Veleno — Zack Bolduc
Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Adam Engstrom, Florian Xhekaj
Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Montembeault will likely start after Dobes made 22 saves in a 2-1 shootout win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.
