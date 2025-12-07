Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Ducks – 12/7/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (12-10-6) at DUCKS (17-10-1)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13, SN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Oliver Moore — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Sam Lafferty
Alex Vlasic — Artyom Levshunov
Wyatt Kaiser — Louis Crevier
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Sam Rinzel
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Landon Slaggert
Injured: Teuvo Teravainen (upper body), Nick Foligno (left hand)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Soderblom is expected to start after Knight made 26 saves in a 6-0 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. … Teravainen will be a game-time decision; he did not play Saturday after getting hit in the face with a puck during a 2-1 win against Los Angeles on Thursday.
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling –Mikael Granlund
Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger — Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson
Ville Husso
Vyacheslav Buteyets
Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Ian Moore
Injured: Lukas Dostal (upper body), Petr Mrazek (lower body)
Status report
Granlund and Killorn switched spots at practice on Saturday.
