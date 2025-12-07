Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Ducks – 12/7/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (12-10-6) at DUCKS (17-10-1)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13, SN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky

Oliver Moore — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach — Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic — Artyom Levshunov

Wyatt Kaiser — Louis Crevier

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Sam Rinzel

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Landon Slaggert

Injured: Teuvo Teravainen (upper body), Nick Foligno (left hand)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Soderblom is expected to start after Knight made 26 saves in a 6-0 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. … Teravainen will be a game-time decision; he did not play Saturday after getting hit in the face with a puck during a 2-1 win against Los Angeles on Thursday.

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling –Mikael Granlund

Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger — Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson

Ville Husso

Vyacheslav Buteyets

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Ian Moore

Injured: Lukas Dostal (upper body), Petr Mrazek (lower body)

Status report

Granlund and Killorn switched spots at practice on Saturday.

