Projected Lineups for Blues vs Senators – 12/6/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (9-12-7) at SENATORS (13-10-4)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Brayden Schenn — Robert Thomas — Jake Neighbours

Dylan Holloway — Pius Suter — Jordan Kyrou

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki — Dalibor Dvorsky — Pavel Buchnevich

Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Nick Bjugstad

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Matthew Kessel — Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Matt Luff, Tyler Tucker

Injured: Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns), Nathan Walker (upper body)

Status report

The Blues held an optional morning skate. … Kessel will replace Tucker on the second defense pair.

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins — Stephen Halliday — Hayden Hodgson

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Lars Eller (undisclosed), Shane Pinto (lower body)

Status report

Pinto, a center who left a 4-2 loss against the New York Rangers on Thursday, was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss at least two weeks, Senators coach Travis Green said. Pinto, who will not require surgery, will be replaced by Greig on the third line, and Hodgson was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League. … Zub will make his return after missing one game due to a lower-body injury.

