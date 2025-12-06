Projected Lineups for Devils vs Bruins – 12/6/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Boston Bruins at TD Gardens. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (16-11-1) at BRUINS (16-13-0)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Jesper Bratt
Arseny Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Angus Crookshank
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes
Colton White — Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (upper body)
Status report
Allen could start after Markstrom made 22 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.
Bruins projected lineup
Alex Steeves — Elias Lindholm — Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic
Marat Khusnutdinov — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont
Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov — Jonathan Aspirot
Mason Lohrei — Victor Soderstrom
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jeffrey Viel
Injured: David Pastrnak (undisclosed), Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body)
Status report
McAvoy began skating in a noncontact jersey this week; the defenseman said on Friday he has lost nearly 20 pounds while on an all-liquid diet since having facial surgery after taking a puck to the face against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 15. … Pastrnak, a forward, skated before practice Friday for the first time since last playing Nov. 26. He will miss a fifth straight game.
