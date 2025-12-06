Projected Lineups for Devils vs Bruins – 12/6/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Boston Bruins at TD Gardens. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (16-11-1) at BRUINS (16-13-0)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Jesper Bratt

Arseny Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Angus Crookshank

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes

Colton White — Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (upper body)

Status report

Allen could start after Markstrom made 22 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

Bruins projected lineup

Alex Steeves — Elias Lindholm — Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic

Marat Khusnutdinov — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont

Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov — Jonathan Aspirot

Mason Lohrei — Victor Soderstrom

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel

Injured: David Pastrnak (undisclosed), Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body)

Status report

McAvoy began skating in a noncontact jersey this week; the defenseman said on Friday he has lost nearly 20 pounds while on an all-liquid diet since having facial surgery after taking a puck to the face against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 15. … Pastrnak, a forward, skated before practice Friday for the first time since last playing Nov. 26. He will miss a fifth straight game.

